Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Danil “donk” Kryshkovets truly came alive at IEM Katowice 2024, where he decimated tier-one opposition on-stage in the Spodek Arena and cemented his name with one of the greatest individual Counter-Strike 2 performances ever. Naturally, CS2 players are rushing to copy the prodigy—right down to his CS2 in-game settings.

Here are donk’s mouse, video, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS2.

The baby GOAT. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL Gaming

There’s no better place to start optimizing your CS2 experience than by looking into the settings picked by a pro. Many settings used by donk below are universally accepted to be the norm for the pro CS2 scene, but donk has several unique options including a higher mouse sensitivity and different video settings.

Tip: If you find that you’re struggling after using these settings, don’t feel pressured to keep them! Donk has curated each and every option to his playstyle, which vastly differs from anyone else. Chop and change the settings to better suit you, and jump into a practice server first to test everything before taking on ranked!

Donk’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.25 eDPI 1,000 Hz 2,000 Zoom Sensitivity One Windows Sensitivity Six Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta

Donk’s video settings for CS2

Resolution 1280×960 Aspect ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 102 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Boost Player Contrast Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Filtering Mode Trilinear Shader Detail Low Particle Detail Low Ambient Occlusion Disabled High Dynamic Range Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Disabled CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KS / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 / Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Donk’s crosshair settings for CS2

A small green dot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Settings Value Crosshair Code CSGO-HRUtd-7NxSn-DxZ6w-M4OPW-wjA6Q Style Classic Static Thickness Zero Follow Recoil No Dot No Length One Gap -3.2 Outline No Color Green Red 255 Green 255 Blue 255 Alpha Yes Alpha Value 255 T Style No Deployed Weapon Gap No Sniper Width No

Tip: You can set donk’s crosshair immediately by importing the crosshair code above. Head to your CS2 Settings menu, then under Game > Crosshair > Share or Import, enter the code.

Donk’s viewmodel settings for CS2