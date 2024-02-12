Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Danil “donk” Kryshkovets truly came alive at IEM Katowice 2024, where he decimated tier-one opposition on-stage in the Spodek Arena and cemented his name with one of the greatest individual Counter-Strike 2 performances ever. Naturally, CS2 players are rushing to copy the prodigy—right down to his CS2 in-game settings.
Here are donk’s mouse, video, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS2.
Donk’s settings in CS2
There’s no better place to start optimizing your CS2 experience than by looking into the settings picked by a pro. Many settings used by donk below are universally accepted to be the norm for the pro CS2 scene, but donk has several unique options including a higher mouse sensitivity and different video settings.
If you find that you’re struggling after using these settings, don’t feel pressured to keep them! Donk has curated each and every option to his playstyle, which vastly differs from anyone else. Chop and change the settings to better suit you, and jump into a practice server first to test everything before taking on ranked!
Donk’s mouse settings for CS2
Donk’s video settings for CS2
Donk’s crosshair settings for CS2
|Settings
|Value
|Crosshair Code
|CSGO-HRUtd-7NxSn-DxZ6w-M4OPW-wjA6Q
|Style
|Classic Static
|Thickness
|Zero
|Follow Recoil
|No
|Dot
|No
|Length
|One
|Gap
|-3.2
|Outline
|No
|Color
|Green
|Red
|255
|Green
|255
|Blue
|255
|Alpha
|Yes
|Alpha Value
|255
|T Style
|No
|Deployed Weapon Gap
|No
|Sniper Width
|No
You can set donk’s crosshair immediately by importing the crosshair code above. Head to your CS2 Settings menu, then under Game > Crosshair > Share or Import, enter the code.
Donk’s viewmodel settings for CS2
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;