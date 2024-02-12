Category:
Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

One for the future.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Feb 11, 2024 07:46 pm
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

Danil “donk” Kryshkovets truly came alive at IEM Katowice 2024, where he decimated tier-one opposition on-stage in the Spodek Arena and cemented his name with one of the greatest individual Counter-Strike 2 performances ever. Naturally, CS2 players are rushing to copy the prodigy—right down to his CS2 in-game settings.

Here are donk’s mouse, video, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS2.

Donk’s settings in CS2

Donk screaming after winning a round a IEM Katowice.
The baby GOAT. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL Gaming

There’s no better place to start optimizing your CS2 experience than by looking into the settings picked by a pro. Many settings used by donk below are universally accepted to be the norm for the pro CS2 scene, but donk has several unique options including a higher mouse sensitivity and different video settings.

Tip:

If you find that you’re struggling after using these settings, don’t feel pressured to keep them! Donk has curated each and every option to his playstyle, which vastly differs from anyone else. Chop and change the settings to better suit you, and jump into a practice server first to test everything before taking on ranked!

Donk’s mouse settings for CS2

DPI800
Sensitivity1.25
eDPI1,000
Hz2,000
Zoom SensitivityOne
Windows SensitivitySix
Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta

Donk’s video settings for CS2

Resolution1280×960
Aspect ratio4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness102 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture Filtering ModeTrilinear
Shader DetailLow
Particle DetailLow
Ambient OcclusionDisabled
High Dynamic RangeQuality
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled (Highest Quality)
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyDisabled
CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KS / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 / Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Donk’s crosshair settings for CS2

A player holds a pistol staring at a blue wall on Mirage in CS2.
A small green dot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SettingsValue
Crosshair CodeCSGO-HRUtd-7NxSn-DxZ6w-M4OPW-wjA6Q
StyleClassic Static
ThicknessZero
Follow RecoilNo
DotNo
LengthOne
Gap-3.2
OutlineNo
ColorGreen
Red255
Green255
Blue255
AlphaYes
Alpha Value255
T StyleNo
Deployed Weapon GapNo
Sniper WidthNo
Tip:

You can set donk’s crosshair immediately by importing the crosshair code above. Head to your CS2 Settings menu, then under Game > Crosshair > Share or Import, enter the code.

Donk’s viewmodel settings for CS2

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
