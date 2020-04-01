BLAST Premier Spring Showdown and Finals switch to online play due to coronavirus

The tournaments were also split into two regions, Europe and Americas.

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown and Finals will be split into Europe and Americas groups and played online due to the coronavirus pandemic, BLAST Premier announced today.

The Spring Showdown was also expanded from 10 teams to 20 in total, with 10 CS:GO squads participating in each region, which will feature a round-robin group of five and best-of-one series. Four teams from Europe will advance to BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while only two will make it in the Americas group.

For the safety of our teams, fans and crew and to ensure the world-class BLAST experience remains the Premier experience in esports, the Spring Showdown and Spring Final events will be played online. #BLASTPremier — BLAST Premier (@BLASTPremier) April 1, 2020

In the European Spring Showdown, the group winners will advance to the Spring Finals and the rest will play best-of-three series to determine the other two teams. In the Americas, the first to fourth in each group will play a cross-group best-of-three series and the best two teams will advance to the Spring Finals.

For the European Spring Showdown, BLAST Premier will use three smaller tournaments to pick four teams and invite another three to join Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Vitality. The Americas Spring Showdown, on the other hand, will invite seven teams to join Evil Geniuses, MIBR, and 100 Thieves.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown will kick off on May 31 and end on June 7. The BLAST Premier Spring Finals will follow from June 15 to 21. Two European teams and one American team will make it into the Global Finals from the Spring Finals.

Here are all of the teams confirmed for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown and Finals.

Europe Showdown

Astralis

NiP

Vitality

Americas Showdown

EG

100 Thieves

MIBR

Europe Spring Finals

Natus Vincere

G2

FaZe

OG

Americas Spring Finals