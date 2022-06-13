BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

A total of eight CS:GO teams are headed to Lisbon, Portugal this week to attend the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final, which will run from June 15 to 19.

The list of teams includes the almighty FaZe Clan, who is currently the best team in the world and the winner of the first CS:GO Major of the year in Stockholm, and also features other top 10 squads in ENCE, Natus Vincere, G2, and Vitality. PaiN Gaming and OG, the remaining teams, are not at the same level as the others and are considered heavy underdogs for this event.

BLAST has split the eight teams into two double-elimination format groups of four. The groups’ winners will advance directly to the semifinals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams will move to the quarterfinals. The playoffs consist of a single-elimination bracket and will kick off on Friday, June 17. The winner of BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 will take home $200,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022.

How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022

The tournament will be broadcasted on BLAST’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. There will not be any simultaneous matches, so you don’t have to worry about missing one match because you’re watching another.

Group standings

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group stage schedule and results

All times are listed in CT and susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, June 15

4am: FaZe vs. paiN

7am: G2 vs. Vitality

10am: NAVI vs. OG

1pm: ENCE vs. BIG

Thursday, June 16