NiKo helps G2 reverse sweep Vitality in BLAST Premier Spring Final opener

G2 are through the BLAST Premier Spring Final’s Group A winners match following a 2-1 victory over Vitality today. Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, the star rifler of G2, was the MVP of the series and his team couldn’t have completed the reverse sweep if it wasn’t for him.

All of the maps in this best-of-three series—Dust II (Vitality 16-10), Inferno (G2 16-8), and Mirage (16-9)—finished pretty fast, which is not common nowadays with the large number of star-studded CS:GO rosters that exist. Even though Vitality took the first map, the vetoes put them in a tough spot because Inferno has been their second-best map, but G2 has a 1000percent win rate on it in the past three months.

Mirage is also a comfortable pick for G2 because NiKo is known for hard-carrying on it from time to time. And he did so again today. The Bosnian superstar finished Mirage with a 24-15 K/D, and this was his best individual performance throughout the three-map series by far. Everybody on G2 but the in-game leader Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen showed up in the fragging department, whereas Vitality only had Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut produce good numbers.

Both teams will go back to the server tomorrow. Vitality will play first against paiN Gaming to decide who is eliminated and who will advance to the quarterfinals. G2 will face FaZe Clan later to decide who gets to advance directly to the semifinals of the tournament and skip the quarterfinals.

The action at the BLAST Premier Spring Final will carry on for the rest of the day with the Group B matchups, which are Natus Vincere vs. OG and ENCE vs. BIG.