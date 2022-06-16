Powered by NiKo: G2 reverse sweep FaZe in BLAST Premier Spring Final to secure semifinals spot

G2 have the unique capability of performing well when they're not expected to.

G2 Esports took down FaZe Clan in the BLAST Premier Spring Final Group A winners match 2-1 today, despite the odds being stacked against them.

While G2 have had mixed results since adding Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov for 2022, FaZe have won multiple CS:GO tournaments, including the Stockholm Major, after the addition of Robin “ropz” Kool for this season. Both organizations are focused on building international powerhouses, and today, G2 showed that they have what it takes to compete against a superteam like FaZe.

It wasn’t easy, though. FaZe started the series firing on all cylinders on Inferno (16-7) and it looked like this would be just another series where G2’s star Nikola “NiKo” Kovač shows up but gets no help. G2, however, finished on top of a nail-biter encounter on Ancient (16-13) off the back of impressive performances from NiKo and Aleksib, and completely demolished FaZe on the decider Dust II (16-5).

NiKo was by far the best player of the series, finishing with a 65-43 K/D and 1.43 rating. But the best play of the game was unarguably m0NESY’s one-vs-four clutch in the last round of the first half of Dust II, in which he displayed incredible game sense and skill.

This upset victory against FaZe puts G2 directly into the semifinals of the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final. The roster led by Finn “karrigan” Andersen, on the other hand, will have to play in the quarterfinals tomorrow, June 17, against the winner of BIG vs. Natus Vincere.

The second day of the BLAST Premier Spring Final will wrap up with the BIG and NAVI matchup, followed by the Group B winners match between OG and ENCE.