BLAST Premier Fall Final: Scores, schedule, bracket

The BLAST Premier Fall Final will be the first S-tier CS:GO tournament after the PGL Major Stockholm, the first Valve-sponsored tournament in over two years, concluded.
Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be playing at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark for their share of the $425,000 prize pool and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December. The tournament will run from Nov. 24 to 28 with a double-elimination format and competitors will play in front of a live audience over the weekend.
Natus Vincere will head into the event as huge favorites after winning the Major, cementing their status as the most in-form team over the past few months. Astralis and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be debuting new players, so they’re more of a dark horse than anything. The tournament roster is completed by Heroic, FaZe Clan, and BIG, who haven’t made player changes so far, and Team Liquid and Vitality, who are on the brink of making deep roster moves.
Here are the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s scores, standings, and bracket.
Competition bracket
Schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- 5am CT: Vitality vs. Liquid
- 8am CT: Heroic vs. FaZe
- 11am CT: Na`Vi vs. BIG
- 2pm CT: NiP vs. Astralis
Thursday, Nov. 25
- 8am CT: First upper bracket semifinal
- 11am CT: Second upper bracket semifinal
Friday, Nov. 26
- 6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match one
- 9:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match two
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two match one
Saturday, Nov. 27
- 6:30am CT: Lower bracket round two match two
- 9:30am CT: Upper bracket final
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round three
Sunday, Nov. 28
- 8:30am CT: Lower bracket final
- 12:30pm CT: Grand finals