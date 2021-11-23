BLAST Premier Fall Final: Scores, schedule, bracket

The BLAST Premier Fall Final will be the first S-tier CS:GO tournament after the PGL Major Stockholm, the first Valve-sponsored tournament in over two years, concluded.

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be playing at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark for their share of the $425,000 prize pool and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December. The tournament will run from Nov. 24 to 28 with a double-elimination format and competitors will play in front of a live audience over the weekend.

Natus Vincere will head into the event as huge favorites after winning the Major, cementing their status as the most in-form team over the past few months. Astralis and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be debuting new players, so they’re more of a dark horse than anything. The tournament roster is completed by Heroic, FaZe Clan, and BIG, who haven’t made player changes so far, and Team Liquid and Vitality, who are on the brink of making deep roster moves.

Here are the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s scores, standings, and bracket.

Competition bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 24

5am CT: Vitality vs. Liquid

8am CT: Heroic vs. FaZe

11am CT: Na`Vi vs. BIG

2pm CT: NiP vs. Astralis

Thursday, Nov. 25

8am CT: First upper bracket semifinal

11am CT: Second upper bracket semifinal

Friday, Nov. 26

6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match one

9:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match two

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two match one

Saturday, Nov. 27

6:30am CT: Lower bracket round two match two

9:30am CT: Upper bracket final

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round three

Sunday, Nov. 28