BLAST expands its media rights to 130 territories, set to broadcast in 25 languages in 2022

BLAST Premier has revealed that its events will be broadcast in 25 languages in over 130 territories in 2022, thanks to a record 35 global media rights deals.

The company is renowned for organizing tournaments in CS:GO, bringing together some of the top teams in the world. The BLAST Premier: World Final in December 2021 was won by Natus Vincere. The Ukrainian squad took home the lion’s share of a $1 million prize pool.

February 3, 2022

The organizer brings prestigious tournaments to viewers, all while developing the lower tier of Counter-Strike. This includes hosting BLAST Rising and offering BLAST Premier slots to winners of local events like Nordic Masters and the VENN Invitational.

But BLAST isn’t done yet. “Featuring a combination of the world’s leading TV networks and online platforms, BLAST Premier’s broadcast will cover all major esports regions around the world ranging from North America, LATAM, Asia, the Nordics and CIS among others,” it said today.

In 2022, BLAST’s tournaments are set to be broadcast in various forms of media. “Broadcasters include: public broadcaster TV2 (Denmark), TV network Astro (Asia), OTT service StarTimes (Africa), popular streamer Gaules (Brazil), and online streaming service WePlay (Russia),” BLAST said.

Alexander Lewin, the VP of distribution and programming at BLAST explained, it’s “the widest distribution in our history.” The tournaments under BLAST’s banner have been met with immense viewership over the last year. In 2021, BLAST events were watched for 59.37 million hours, according to a press release.

In January this year, the organizer revealed the schedule for the next BLAST Premier cycle. You can find it here.