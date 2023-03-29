Best CS:GO Surf servers to use in 2023

The Counter-Strike franchise has been known for allowing players to create their own various game modes.

Throughout its history, people enjoyed several different modes in the game, like Deathmatch, Deathrun, Gun Games, and Zombie Escape. Each of them had to be played on unofficial servers, which were put out by the players. This led to the creation of many communities that spent their time in Counter-Strike hanging around on their favorite servers. And one of the biggest game modes that is still hugely popular now is Surf.

Surfing is a perfect game mode if you want to simply lay back and relax, while also chilling to some music in the background. It relies on strafing on numerous ramps in community-made maps. The goal of Surf maps is to finish it as fast as possible, without falling to the ground.

While it sounds easy, Surf is not easy to learn. New players to the game mode often make some simple mistakes when it comes to strafing, which often makes them stray away from it. If you’re one of these players and want to start your adventure, remember not to hold the W button when strafing, and simply use the combination of your A and D buttons with the mouse. After a few tries, you’ll surely get the hang of it.

Since being added to the game in Counter-Strike 1.6, Surf has been evolving and surely will continue to do so, especially with the upcoming Counter-Strike 2.

The best Surf maps in CS:GO

Some of the maps have been already perfected, while the map makers are constantly working on adding new ones. Here is the selection of the best few Surf maps in CS:GO, especially if you’re a rookie who’s just looking to start surfing.

Surf_rookie

Surf_mesa

Surf_kitusne

Surf_utopia_v3

Surf_beginner

Surf_ski_2_go

Surf_rebel

Surf_summer

Best Surf servers in CS:GO to join in 2023

To have the most fun in Surf, it’s best to join a community server that has a vast community, so you can make some pals and learn a few tricks from the more-advanced players. Moreover, these servers usually allow you to pick a knife skin so that the experience of surfing is a bit more plausible since you’re going to be looking at your knife most of the time.

Naturally, there are a bunch of Surf servers in different regions. We picked a few of them for each region so that you can some of the nearest where you live.

North America

74.91.119.188:27015 – [FN] 24/7 Surf Utopia

92.119.148.18:27015 – [GFLClan.com] Surf Timer #1 Beginner 85-Tick

92.119.148.31:27015 – [GFLClan.com] Surf Timer #2 Novice 85-Tick

74.91.113.236:27015 – sneaK’s Easy Surf

66.85.14.237:27015 – =(eGO) = BEGINNER SURF 24/7

Europe

141.95.94.30:27015 – SurfHeaven #1 Very Easy [Tier 1] !knife !gloves !was

162.19.143.91:27015 – SurfHeaven #2 Easy [Tier 1-2] !ws !knife !gloves

162.19.143.92:27015 – SurfHeaven #3 Medium [Tier 2-3] | Timer | Ranks

145.239.27.171:27015 – ★ uwujka.pl ★ [SURF] ⚫ TR85 TIER 1

45.136.204.34:27777 – ➠LEG-SS.RU| SURF SKILL | TIMER [1-4 TIER]

95.216.73.241:27055 – [Pelikriisi.net] Skill Surf MEDIUM Tier 2-3 !ws !knife !gloves

Australia

139.99.144.113:27050 – ♚ KZG | Easy Surf #2 | Tier 1/2 | !ws!knife | kzg.gg ♚

51.161.132.79:27026 – ♚ KZG | Noob Surf | Tier 1 | !ws !knife | kzg.gg ♚

202.130.34.223:27125 – ♚ KZG | Easy Surf [WS/KNIFE/GLOVES/RAFFLES]

51.161.199.33:27020 – SurfHeaven // Down Under // Open Beta #6

202.130.34.223:27742 – ♚ KZG | Expert Surf | Tier 5-6 | killzone.gg ♚

Brazil