Astralis edge out Sharks in overtime in first round of ECS Season 8 finals

The best CS:GO team in the world Astralis has beaten lower-tier opponent Sharks in overtime by 19-15 on the first day of the ECS Season 8 finals.

The Danes are historically dominant on Nuke since it’s one of their favored maps. They have a 75-percent win rate on the map in the last three months, with 12 wins and only three losses, according to HLTV. Sharks are less competent on Nuke, with a 60-percent win rate over the same time-frame.

Sharks player Luca “Luken” Nadotti had an impressive game, finishing with over 25 frags. By contrast, Astralis player Emil “Magisk” Reif looked to even the score, finishing with 32 of his own.

luken quad kill on the offense (Nuke) Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Each half was back and forth between Sharks and Astralis. Realistically, Astralis should be dispatching of Sharks with relative ease. But the Brazilians came prepared.

Sharks moved to match point before Astralis, which isn’t an easy accomplishment. But Astralis took Sharks to overtime after an impressive clutch from Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth.

To end the match, Astralis dominated Sharks on the Terrorist side by running fast executes onto the A-site. The best of Sharks had come and gone, and Astralis won the match 19-15.

With this win, Astralis is 1-0 in Group B and Sharks is 0-1. MIBR and Fnatic are set to play later today, and the winner of this match will play the Danes for the final match.