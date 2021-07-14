Allu is looking for a new CS:GO team

The star AWPer said it's time to get back to work after spending the past two months on the sidelines.

Aleksi “⁠allu⁠” Jalli is ready to compete in CS:GO again and is searching for a new team, he announced today.

The Finnish veteran has been inactive since he took a leave of absence from ENCE due to personal matters in May. “Taking a time out earlier this year has been very good, but now it’s time to get back to work,” allu tweeted. “If there is a need for an experienced and motivated player, hit me up.”

Allu was officially replaced by the Polish AWPer Olek “⁠hades⁠” Miskiewicz in June, but he’s still under contract with ENCE. A return to the Finnish organization doesn’t seem likely, though, since ENCE even put out an official statement in June thanking allu for his services. He had three stints with the organization, the first between 2013 and 2014, in 2016, and from 2018 to 2021.

Even though his last stint with ENCE was turbulent at the end with the AWPer being criticized by some of his former teammates, it was still the most victorious period he had with the organization. He was an integral part of the squad that won StarSeries i-League season six in October 2018, DreamHack Open Winter in December 2018, and BLAST Pro Series Madrid in May 2019, plus a runners-up finish to Astralis at the IEM Katowice Major in March 2019.

With the CS:GO player break on the horizon (July 19 to Aug. 15), it’s likely that some organizations will reach out to allu. He’s been a tier-one AWPer for years and has played on international teams before, so he’s not limited to only Finnish offers.