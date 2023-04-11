‘Acting like crap’: s1mple issues harsh Virtus Pro warning for aspiring CS:GO stars

S1mple slammed Virtus Pro management after the Europe RMR A for BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major was over, issuing a stark warning for aspiring pro players.

The Ukrainian streamed live on Telegram following the conclusion of the tournament, where he reportedly claimed that Outsiders [Virtus Pro] management is “acting like a piece of crap,” for surprisingly swapping a player before their match against MOUZ, according to Escorenews.

Virtus Pro are the defending champions of CS:GO’s Major cycle, as they hoisted the trophy at IEM Rio Major last November. They will be unable to defend their title, however, as they bombed out of the Europe RMR A, finishing 1-3 in the event. Before their latest series against MOUZ, the organization made the decision to swap Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin for David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan, which shocked the CS:GO community.

During his Telegram stream, s1mple claimed that he talked with the 19-year-old after he was swapped for n0rb3r7. KaiR0N- revealed it had been “the team’s decision,” to make the change. “Such a great team you have, such nice characters,” s1mple reacted.

“You shouldn’t sign a contract with Outsiders for more than one year. Otherwise, this organization will devour you,” the Natus Vincere star added. “This attitude towards the players is unacceptable. How can you sign a deal with Satan?”

S1mple outlined he believes in KaiR0N-‘s abilities, and sees him as a potential CS:GO star of the future. “This guy is actually capable of something, and they treat him like this. I can’t recall such bullshit happening in the history of CS:GO,” the Ukrainian added, before claiming that it’s a “well-deserved fuck up” by VP.

VP players played under the Outsiders’ banner for over a year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. The org was allowed to officially return to CS:GO events on March 22.