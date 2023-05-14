A day of upsets at BLAST Paris CS:GO Major marred by potential competitive integrity breach

How could this happen at a Major, no less?

It was an exciting but otherwise unremarkable opening round of matches at the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Legend Stage on May 13, with many of the event’s top squads surviving their first best-of-one unscathed. The same could not be said, however, in round two.

Top squads G2 Esports, FURIA, and 9INE all face shock early exits as they prepare for day two of the Legends Stage, with G2 falling against Vitality and Bad News Eagles in their opening matches after a dominant display during last week’s Challenger Stage.

But all eyes were on FaZe Clan, who joined the aforementioned squads at 0-2 after dropping best-of-ones to world No. 1 Heroic (16-7) and British representatives Into The Breach (16-12). ITB received a high seed after their EU RMR blitz in April, while, despite their status as one of the world’s best CS:GO squads, FaZe entered with a far lower seed after scraping past the Last Chance Qualifier and Challenger Stage.

However, following ITB’s victory, a video surfaced online revealing television screens that featured a live producer feed of the game were positioned in view of the ITB team booth. The video was sent to HLTV’s Danish “Nohte” Allana, who posted it on behalf of the anonymous recorder.

A handful of rounds from the FaZe vs. ITB game were visible on a TV across from the ITB booth (the ones shown on the A stream after G2 vs. BNE game ended) pic.twitter.com/7R43frj9K4 — Danish Allana (@Nohte) May 13, 2023

It is understood the screens only displayed a select few rounds at the end of the map following the conclusion of the G2-BNE series. There was no evidence suggesting ITB had used this information to their advantage, as the squad on multiple occasions executed T rounds into a stacked FaZe bombsite. And, with such a distance between the players and the producer feed monitors, it would have been next to impossible to decipher the images.

However, the question of competitive integrity must be asked of tournament organizer BLAST—especially at a Major tournament, no less—as to how this lapse of judgment could occur.

While a vocal minority made outlandish claims of ITB cheating and demands the match be replayed, those with cooler heads instead turned their ire to BLAST.

“[The] worst thing about this is people will now try and bring down ITB’s win over FaZe even though they almost certainly didn’t even notice the screen,” said analyst Janko “YNk” Paunovic following the map. “But we can’t know for sure and that’s why BLAST should’ve never allowed something like this to happen in the first place.”

Dot Esports has reached out to BLAST for comment but has not received any response at this time.

Around the grounds, the upsets kept coming, with FURIA caught napping in their best-of-ones, winning zero T side rounds in heavy losses to Monte and Ninjas In Pyjamas, while 9INE—one of the top-seeded squads out of the EU RMR’s—went down to Team Liquid and GamerLegion.

Natus Vincere was strong in their opening map win against GamerLegion but fell unceremoniously to Team Liquid, who themselves sit comfortably at 2-0 and may yet qualify for the Champions Stage after being written off during last week’s 3-2 reverse sweep at the Challengers Stage.

The BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage resumes today, May 14 at 4:30am CT.

