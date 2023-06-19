2 CS:GO teams just set a jaw-dropping record for longest match ever right before CS2 launch

Two Polish CS:GO teams have broken an impressive record ahead of Counter-Strike 2 launch sometime this Summer.

PGE Turow and ThunderFlash faced each other in best-of-five series in the grand final of the Polish Esports League on June 18, where they played a record-breaking 173 rounds, according to HLTV. As a result, the two Polish teams have set a new record for most-played rounds in single series, with the previous one being held by MOUZ and HellRaisers when they faced each other in 2015.

Interestingly enough, in PGE Turow and ThunderFlash’s series, each map had at least 30 rounds played. Vertigo, Anubis, and Mirage needed overtime to decide a winner. On Ancient, PGE Turow won with a 16-14 score, while ThunderFlash took Inferno with the same result.

All in all, the final took six and a half hours to finish, according to Polish Esports League’s Twitter profile. Additionally, both teams claimed 1,183 eliminations during the series.

PGE Turow turned out to be the eventual winners. They claimed a prize of around $8,300 by winning the competition, according to Liquipedia. On their way to the silverware, they had to get past other well-known Polish teams like AGO.

With the imminent release of CS2, there are chances both teams will forever hold onto the record of most-played rounds in a single CS:GO series. The upcoming title is expected to drop sometime this summer, though no exact date has been revealed or leaked so far.

