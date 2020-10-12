100 Thieves reportedly set to exit CS:GO

One of the biggest esports organizations in North America is reportedly set to leave the CS:GO scene in the near future.

100 Thieves, an organization that had high expectations for CS:GO, may disband its current roster following a series of recent transfers and poor results, according to HLTV. 100 Thieves has been a part of the esport since 2017 but hasn’t seen much success with either the Brazilian or Oceanic iterations.

This reported move was likely prompted by recent transfers that would’ve impacted the team’s performance. Star rifler jks, arguably one of the best players in the world, is set to move to Complexity following the removal of oBo last month, according to a report by DBLTAP. 100 Thieves’ former head coach Chet also made the move to NRG’s VALORANT division on Oct. 5 to coach the roster.

100 Thieves entered the CS:GO scene in 2017 with the infamous Immortals lineup that had just come off of a second-place finish at the PGL Major Krakow. Visa issues plagued the roster, however, and the squad didn’t even play at one tournament for the organization.

Following that unsuccessful initial stint in CS:GO, the organization returned in 2019 with the acquisition of the Renegades roster. Jks, who played a pivotal role in the success of the team, continued his form but the rest of the team fell flat, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced tournaments online.