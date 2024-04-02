How to change your language in Content Warning

Content Warning has picked up a ton of steam within the horror video game community as the latest first-person co-op title to grace the charts. It’s quickly becoming another booming game to pull the attention of fans from around the world who wish to play in their own language.

The new horror game borrows familiar mechanics from popular titles like Lethal Company, tasking players to become the next viral internet sensation by recording them and their friends as they dive down to explore the abandoned Old World at the bottom of the sea.

They bring a trusty camera, a limited amount of film, and their will to explore as they record every frightening monster, hilarious moment, and wild discoveries along the way. If you’re looking to play Content Warning in your own language, however, you might be disappointed to find out you’re out of luck for now.

Can you change your language in Content Warning?

Stick to the plan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only language that’s supported in Content Warning is English right now. There aren’t any options to switch languages for the various menus or UI in the game, and on the official Steam page, the only language available for the game’s interface is English.

The developers may add some new languages to the game in upcoming updates, or modders could possibly add new languages so other players from around the globe can enjoy the game completely without getting confused by the menus and other in-game elements. But this is unconfirmed at this time.

