Does Content Warning have fall damage?

With everything out to get you in Content Warning, it’s difficult to assume this horror game doesn’t have fall damage. But seeing as falling over always entices the SpöökTube viewers, it may be time to take that leap of faith.

Here is everything we know about fall damage in Content Warning.

Is there fall damage in Content Warning?

Unlike Lethal Company, where diving out of the drop ship early or flinging yourself off Rend’s Main Entrance ends with a dramatic, immediate, and deadly spectacle, Content Warning lets players jump around to their heart’s content. You can indeed easily and willingly throw yourself off any structure without the risk of taking fall damage.

Into the great unknown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, we don’t recommend you go jumping into seemingly bottomless pits. If your flashlight cannot illuminate the drop, try to resist that urge to check what’s at the bottom. While you often slam headfirst onto the concrete floor below due to the game’s somewhat questionable physics, the underworld seems to be made entirely of water. Because of this, falling simply doesn’t harm you. Threats lie more with the presence of lasers and roaming monsters, rather than tripping on a step or thin air like an extra from Scream.

While floating may not be possible in Content Warning, you can at least have a good fall-in to rack in those views at the start of your vlog. Jumping from a height doesn’t bring in a ton of views, but it is helpful at the beginning of the round. It is also helpful if you’re struggling to locate creatures and skeletal remains while your oxygen quickly depletes.

Falling also lets you dodge creatures like the Snail, Spider, and Ghost. So, if you happen to be at the top of a spiral staircase with nowhere to go but down, take that leap and descend to the bottom. Trust me, you won’t get hurt in this part of the vlogging process.

