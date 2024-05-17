Ultimate Golf codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024: Added new codes!

Polish your clubs, challenge your friends to a tee-off, and show off your golfing skills that would make Tiger Woods consider a career change. The best golfers need the right tools for the job, and Ultimate Golf codes will provide you with everything you need to get a hole-in-one.

By redeeming codes in Ultimate Golf, you can adorn your athlete with golf bags containing a wide selection of various clubs, balls, and pins. These will allow you to cater to your playstyle and prepare for any terrain and weather conditions in the game. Once you’ve dominated the world of golf, put on your sleeveless jersey, take the court, and visit our guide with All NBA 2K Mobile codes for more cool rewards.

All Ultimate Golf codes list

Ultimate Golf codes (Working)

zach8 —Redeem for a Golf Bag (New)

—Redeem for a Golf Bag ZACH22 —Redeem for a Golf Bag (New)

—Redeem for a Golf Bag welcome0422 —Redeem for a Golf Bag (New)

—Redeem for a Golf Bag jared23—Redeem for a Golf Bag (New)

Ultimate Golf codes (Expired)

show more BEAVIS

BIGEASY

Blossom23

BOB

BOOSTME

CHUBBS

erelic23

Full18

HAPPY

Lemonade18

Marv31

PALMER24

SEINFELD

SEZAZD3X

SHOOTER

SIMPSONS

SOPRANOS

SWING

TEEREX

THEBEAST23

THEDON

TOMCAT

YAY10K

ZACH22

zach8

ZENDO77 show less

How to redeem codes in Ultimate Golf

Redeeming codes in Ultimate Golf is a straightforward process if you follow the correct steps:

Open the News & Messages window to see the text box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter your codes and redeem them here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Ultimate Golf on your device. Press the News & Messages button (1) to reach the menu. Press the Enter button (2) at the top of the screen to open the code window. Enter your code in the Tap here to enter promo code text box (3). Press the Submit button (4) to claim your reward.

How to get more Ultimate Golf codes

You’ll find all the latest Ultimate Golf codes right here on this page, so bookmark it (CTRL+D) and check back often. We’ll keep updating it with new codes fresh from the oven. You’re also free to search for them yourself by visiting the socials linked below:

Why are my Ultimate Golf codes not working?

If you received a Promotion expired message when trying to redeem an Ultimate Golf code, it means the code is no longer active, and you’re too late to claim it. On the other hand, getting an Invalid code message means that you haven’t entered your code correctly. In this case, you should check for spelling errors before trying again or just use copy/paste.

Other ways to get free rewards in Ultimate Golf

Get your freebies right here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to log into Ultimate Golf every four hours to collect goodies from the Free Rewards section. Here, you can also watch up to four ads to receive coins, cash, and a bronze bag. Finally, inviting your friends to the game will grant you a free golf bag along with 500 golf cash.

What is Ultimate Golf?

Ultimate Golf is a multiplayer golfing game for Android and iOS where you challenge other players in four unique game modes. Choose between tournaments, head-to-head matches, golf royale, and mini-games and aim for the top spot to get the best gear and unlock more stages. Try to complete as many objectives as possible along the way to get more coins and golf cash, allowing you to get an edge over the competition.

