SkyWars codes (February 2024)

Combats in SkyWars take place on floating islands. The best way to survive in this action-packed battle royal is by mining materials and building structures, but are there any codes that can help you be the last one standing?

While SkyWars codes were available before, this is no longer the case. This might change again in the future, so consider checking back occasionally. We will monitor the situation and include all the relevant info if the developer decides to bring back the codes. In the meantime, you can get codes for another battle-royal experience by checking out our Fortblox codes article!

All SkyWars codes list

There are currently no active SkyWars codes.

How to redeem codes in SkyWars

The game developer has decided to remove the SkyWars code redemption feature. This doesn’t mean that the feature won’t be available again in the future. We will keep an eye on the game’s socials and update our article as soon as something changes, so stay tuned!

How to get more SkyWars codes

Should SkyWars codes become available again, the developer will most likely release them on the official Roblox SkyWars Discord server and the game’s X account (@VoxelsSkyWars). If you don’t feel like monitoring both platforms to look for codes and details on how to redeem them, you can bookmark this page. We will include a list of working codes and a simple explanation about how to redeem them as soon as the feature is back, so come back often to check for updates.

Why are my SkyWars codes not working?

When SkyWars codes were available, the main issue players experienced when redeeming them was spelling. Roblox codes must be entered as they appear, or the players won’t get freebies. Copying and pasting the codes is the easiest way to achieve this. Also, codes in Roblox games expire after a while, so redeeming each code as soon as it’s released is the safest option.

Other ways to get free rewards in SkyWars

Click here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

While we’re waiting for the developer to re-introduce SkyWars codes, you can obtain freebies in other ways. You will receive an XP boost as a free daily reward for logging into the game. You can also get a free Hot Air Balloon as long as you complete a few steps:

Like the game Join the Voxels Studio Roblox group. Join the Discord server linked above. Enter the code written in the game (click the Verify button to find it) in the #verification channel in Discord.

Completing missions will also give you XP boosts, and you can also get a weapon for reaching a certain tier (click the Rewards button to see the reward and requirements).

What is SkyWars?

SkyWars is a super fun battle-royal Roblox experience where you get to explore vibrant floating islands while fighting other players with the goal of being the last player standing. Mine ores, build barricades and bridges, loot chests to get better gear, and do your best to eliminate the competition. Be careful, though—one wrong step, and you’ll fall off the island!

If you enjoy shooter games on Roblox, read our Arsenal codes article and customize your character with cool freebies. And to get free goodies in other titles, go to our Roblox codes section to get all the working codes for other experiences.