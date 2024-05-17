Roblox Charge codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024: Added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Roblox Charge is one of my favorite games on the platform because it doesn’t pull any punches. Strap on your loyal sword, join a team, and jump into frantic, merciless battles. The vast amount of weapons and combos will keep you coming back for more.

The game can be brutal when you’re just starting out. I recommend using Roblox Charge codes both for newbies and seasoned players. Not only do you get Coins to purchase new swords, but you’ll also grab a ton of EXP that will shoot you toward higher levels in an instant. For more cool free rewards in a similar experience, check out our article with Rampant codes.

All Roblox Charge codes list

Roblox Charge codes (Working)

FIVEK —Redeem for 10K Gold and EXP

—Redeem for 10K Gold and EXP POWER —Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP

—Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP SALT —Redeem for 30K Coins and EXP

—Redeem for 30K Coins and EXP ALPHA —Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP

—Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP SMITE —Redeem for 30K Coins and EXP

—Redeem for 30K Coins and EXP FIVEK —Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP

—Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP TESTING —Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP

—Redeem for 10K Coins and EXP OUTRAGE—Redeem for EXP

Roblox Charge codes (Expired) show more There are currently no expired Roblox Charge codes. show less

How to redeem codes in Roblox Charge

To redeem codes in Roblox Charge, follow the instructions below:

Follow these steps to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Roblox Charge in Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time. Click the sword icon on the left side of the screen. Input a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to get more Roblox Charge codes

The most convenient method of getting all Roblox Charge codes in one place is by bookmarking this page. It’s good to visit it every once in a while because we’re always adding new codes as soon as they’re out. Alternatively, you can visit the official social media accounts to search for codes on your own:

Why are my Roblox Charge codes not working?

Roblox Charge codes don’t stay redeemable forever. If you didn’t get your free rewards, a code may have expired. In such instances, let us know so that we can move the expired code into the proper category.

Before you do so, double-check your spelling. Sometimes, the issue may be caused by a simple typo. To avoid them altogether, consider copying and pasting your codes instead of entering them manually.

Other ways to get free rewards in Roblox Charge

After you’re done redeeming all the Roblox Charge codes, you’ll have to earn more free rewards the old-school way—by winning battles. For some extra pocket change, you can pick up the daily rewards in the main menu. You can also join the official Discord server and test your luck in upcoming giveaways.

What is Roblox Charge?

Roblox Charge is a challenging fighting game centered around swords. Buy a weapon suitable for your battling style, face enemies, and earn Coins and EXP by winning. The game features many fun abilities and combos, making every new round feel fresh. Pick between competitive duels or chaotic multiplayer fights and aim for the top of the leaderboard.

To get free rewards in a similar experience, visit our article on Sword Warriors codes. Don’t forget to explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section to get more freebies in other popular Roblox titles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more