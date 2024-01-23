Project Smash codes (January 2024)—Are there any?

My goal in Project Smash is to become the ultimate fighter, so I train hard to beat other players. There are different fighting styles to try, but you earn them through experience and battle. At level 15, my goal still feels out of reach, but I’m not giving up!

If there were any Project Smash codes, the experience would be much smoother and less grindy. Fortunately, the game is still in early development, so there’s time for the developers to implement this feature in future updates. While we wait for that moment, you can always check out our list of A Universal Time codes and get freebies in that engaging Roblox experience!

All Project Smash codes list

There are currently no active or expired Project Smash codes.

How to redeem codes in Project Smash

Waiting for developers to add codes to the game | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no option to redeem Project Smash codes—at least not yet. The developers hinted at the possibility of adding this feature in future updates, so keep your eyes open. In the meantime, you can bookmark this article and return to it occasionally since we will add all relevant information as soon as it becomes available.

How to find Project Smash codes

If you want to get informed about the latest updates and Project Smash codes, skim through the developer’s social media platforms. Follow the X account (@tinyponds) and join the Project Smash Discord to get the latest scoop. You’ll have to switch platforms and sift through a lot of unrelated details, so bookmark our article instead and get all the info in one place.

Why are my Project Smash codes not working?

Manually inputting codes (whether for Project Smash or any other Roblox game) can lead to typos. Copying codes directly from our list and pasting them into the game is a more efficient way to solve this issue. If you still can’t unlock the reward after ensuring your spelling is correct, then the code has most likely expired. You can contact us if you find a misplaced outdated code in this guide, and we will investigate further.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Smash

Project Smash codes are just one of the standard Roblox features that are missing from this game. There are currently no other methods to receive free goodies, but developers might announce giveaways and special events on social media, so check out their official socials from time to time.

What is Project Smash?

Project Smash is the ultimate fighting Roblox game where you learn combos, fight players to level your EXP, and unlock different fighting styles by earning coins. Your main goal is to get the title of the ultimate fighter and become the strongest player on the server.

