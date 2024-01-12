A Universal Time codes (January 2024)

What makes A Universal Time stand out among other Roblox fighting games? This game features multiple modes, which means endless fun for players! I had a blast collecting different characters from my favorite anime series and testing their abilities in all those modes.

For even more fun, you can get free skin crates by redeeming A Universal Time codes! Sure, it’s a great feeling to earn characters through hard work, but you should also treat yourself to some free skins. You deserve them! On the other hand, if you want to play some anime dodgeball, check out our Anime Ball codes article and use those codes to claim even more free prizes!

All A Universal Time codes list

There are currently no active A Universal Time codes.

Expired A Universal Time codes

How to redeem codes in A Universal Time

Use our guide below to learn how to redeem A Universal Time codes and grab all the free goodies:

Click on Redeem Code to get your prize | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Join the Universe Time Studio group. Launch A Universal Time in Roblox. Select any game mode. Click on the two stripes in the lower-left corner or press M to open the menu. Go into the Shop. Click on the Miscellaneous tab. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem code and get your prize!

How can you get more A Universal Time codes?

Don’t miss any A Universal Time codes by bookmarking and revisiting our article, as we frequently update this page with freshly released codes. We look for them on the developer’s official social media pages, which you can find below if you want to explore and gather intel on your own:

Why are my A Universal Time codes not working?

Stop and carefully look at the A Universal Time codes on our list. Compare the spelling of the code you’ve manually entered. Typos are annoying and bound to happen sooner or later, so make sure to copy/paste the code you want to use instead of typing it in.

The solution above won’t always work, as you may also run into an expired code from time to time. Since we rarely get explicit information about the duration dates of codes for this game, some may stay on the Working list longer than necessary. If you notice one that no longer works, let us know, and we will move it to the Expired section.

How to get other free rewards in A Universal Time

Even though A Universal Time codes are the only way to get freebies in the game (at least, for now), you can always turn to social media. Developers sometimes organize giveaways and special events to celebrate the success of their game and reward players for their dedication.

What is A Universal Time?

A Universal Time is a Roblox fighting title featuring your favorite heroes from anime series and other games. However, the main inspiration is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. You can collect skins and unlock powerful abilities, which you need to upgrade by battling bosses and other foes within this world. Try different game modes to win goodies and become the strongest!

If you want to get more free goodies for your other Roblox faves, visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section and discover more codes to redeem for amazing freebies!