Anime Ball codes (November 2023)

Is there anything that can make dodgeball even more frenetic? Enter Anime Ball, a Roblox experience that brings this familiar game to a whole new level by adding weapons and explosions into the mix. Let’s see who can eliminate you when armed with Nen Shield and Shurikens!

But here’s the catch: the unique ability you get depends solely on luck. If you want to improve your chances of getting the coolest powers your favorite heroes use, redeem our Anime Ball codes and stock up on Wheel Spins. And, if you need more extreme dodgeball, visit our Death Ball codes article and head into your first match with the best freebies!

All Anime Ball codes list

Anime Ball codes (Working)

VISITS20M —Redeem for Wheel Spins (New)

—Redeem for Wheel Spins 85KLIKES —Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins

—Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins 15MTHANKS —Redeem for a Yen Boost

—Redeem for a Yen Boost newupdateyoo! —Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins

—Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins SORRY4DELAY —Redeem for 1 Wheel Spin

—Redeem for 1 Wheel Spin OMG10MVISITS —Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins

—Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins THISISNOTBLADEBALL —Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins

—Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins YOO45KLIKES —Redeem for a Yen Boost

—Redeem for a Yen Boost WEHAVE5MVISITS —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins BESTGAME2020—Redeem for a Yen Boost

Anime Ball codes (Expired)

SECRETCODE —Redeem for 200 Yen

—Redeem for 200 Yen WEHAVE5MVISITS —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins 24KLIKED —Redeem a 15-minute Yen Boost

—Redeem a 15-minute Yen Boost LIKED4KTIMES —Redeem for 450 Yen

—Redeem for 450 Yen 1MVISITS —Redeem for 450 Yen

—Redeem for 450 Yen 250KPLAYED —Redeem for 450 Yen

—Redeem for 450 Yen RELEASE —This code has expired.

—This code has expired. 2KLIKES —Redeem for 300 Yen

—Redeem for 300 Yen sadboi999 —Redeem for 450 Yen

—Redeem for 450 Yen THISISANIMEBALL —Redeem for 450 Yen

—Redeem for 450 Yen VISITED2MILLION—Redeem for 2 Wheel Spins

How to redeem codes in Anime Ball

Redeeming codes in Anime Ball is simple. Follow the instructions below:

Click the Codes button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Anime Ball in Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter your working code into the Input Code text box. Press the Redeem button to claim your goodies.

How can you get more Anime Ball codes?

You can find more codes for Anime Ball by joining the official Anime Ball Discord server and the Ewber Roblox group. However, keep in mind that hunting for codes can get time-consuming. If you’re looking for a more convenient way to get the latest drops, you can bookmark this article. Ensure you visit often because we add the latest codes as soon as the developers release them.

Why are my Anime Ball codes not working?

Typos are the most common problems that prevent Anime Ball codes from working. Always ensure to double-check your spelling, including the proper capitalization and punctuation. You can avoid potential misspellings by copying and pasting the code you want to use into the game.

If you’re confident your spelling is correct, but you’re still not getting any freebies, your code has likely expired. Developers don’t specify when they’ll stop working, so knowing it in advance is impossible. If you notice an invalid code on our Working list, contact us so we can update this article accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Ball

Anime Ball codes will bring those sweet Wheel spins, but what about Yen? The good news is that you can claim 1,000 Yen for free by simply joining the Ewber Roblox group. If you’re in need of more Cash, you can get it by logging in often to claim your Daily Rewards or reaping the benefits of the AFK mode. Another fun way to obtain more goodies is by completing quests.

What is Anime Ball?

Anime Ball is a fast-paced Roblox multiplayer experience that combines the elements of fighting and dodgeball-inspired games. Great focus and the right timing are the keys to success in the arena. Despite that, special skills and weapons can boost your abilities even more. Do you have what it takes to make it to the top of the leaderboard?

