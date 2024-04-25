Pain Simulator codes (April 2024)

In the majority of Roblox experiences, your main task is to keep your character alive and unhurt—Pain Simulator is not one of those games. Here, the more pain you inflict on your avatar, the smoother your progress will be.

Hatching pets and equipping better hammers will help you be more efficient and unlock new maps more easily, but all of this requires Coins. While you can earn them by defeating bosses, there’s another, more convenient solution. By redeeming Pain Simulator codes, you will obtain a ton of free Coins that will help you progress through levels hassle-free. If you get tired of hitting yourself, read our Boxing Star Simulator codes article to get useful freebies that will help you inflict damage on your opponents instead!

All Pain Simulator codes list

Working Pain Simulator codes

ISLAND —Redeem for 1.7k Coins

—Redeem for 1.7k Coins SPINNER —Redeem for 800 Coins

—Redeem for 800 Coins RELEASE —Redeem for 300 Coins

—Redeem for 300 Coins ICE —Redeem for 750 Coins

—Redeem for 750 Coins FUSE—Redeem for 1k Coins

Expired Pain Simulator codes

BONUSSPACE

How to redeem codes in Pain Simulator

Redeeming Pain Simulator codes is easy if you follow the steps below.

Click this button to claim freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Pain Simulator on Roblox. Click on the CODES button on the right side of the screen. Input your code into the text box. Click ENTER to get your reward.

How to get more Pain Simulator codes

Are you looking for the most convenient way to get all the active Pain Simulator codes? Save this article and come back every few days to see if we added new codes. We do all the research so you don’t have to waste time, but if you’d still like to check out the official sources, you can follow the gaming studio’s X account (@JamStudioRoblox) or join the Jam Studio Games Roblox group.

Why are my Pain Simulator codes not working?

Pain Simulator codes must be entered as they appear on our list or the game won’t accept them. Copying and then pasting the code is the safest way to ensure there are no typos that could cost you freebies. If this doesn’t help, the codes are past their expiration date. In that case, let us know which codes are problematic so we can test them and make the required changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pain Simulator

If you need more rewards after redeeming all the available Pain Simulator codes, don’t worry. You can claim daily and playtime rewards as well as spin the wheel to obtain free Coins, Pain Points, and Pets. Additionally, you can get a chance to win a prize by providing game-related feedback to the developer.

What is Pain Simulator?

Pain Simulator is a wacky game in which your main goal is to cause pain to your character. You can hit yourself with a hammer, get hit by cars, set yourself on fire, and use many other items in your environment to inflict as much damage as possible to your avatar. Defeat bosses and earn Coins to unlock new worlds and try out various hazards.

If you’re looking for an equally absurd game, check out our Don’t Move codes article to get freebies. And to find codes for other Roblox experiences, explore our Roblox codes section.

