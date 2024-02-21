Boxing Star Simulator codes (February 2024)

Step into the ring and earn your place among the legends! Boxing Star Simulator is a Roblox clicker-fighting game where you must train and improve your abilities so that you can face numerous enemies when you decide to prove your power. Click away and go the distance!

However, you may need more than weights and a punching bag to upgrade your skills, and that’s when Boxing Star Simulator codes can come in handy. Use them whenever you discover new ones to get free Wins, Power, boosts, and other valuable resources. Since you’re here, check out our Untitled Boxing Game codes list as well and grab many freebies in a similar game!

All Boxing Star Simulator codes list

Active Boxing Star Simulator codes NEWGAME —Redeem for 50 Wins and 5 Power (New)

—Redeem for 50 Wins and 5 Power CHAMPION1—Redeem for 30min of X2 rewards (New) Expired Boxing Star Simulator codes Show more There are no expired Boxing Star Simulator codes at the moment. show less

How to redeem codes in Boxing Star Simulator

Redeeming codes in Boxing Star Simulator is a brief process. Follow our detailed instructions below to claim free rewards right away:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Boxing Star Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box. Hit USE to grab your freebies.

How to get more codes in Boxing Star Simulator

Bookmark this article using CTRL and D on your keyboard, and check back occasionally for the latest Boxing Star Simulator codes. We do everything we can to find all the active ones and place them here for easy access.

However, if you’re eager to explore more about the game or other potential ways to get freebies, check the developer’s social media channels like BestBunny MiniGames Roblox group and BestBunny Second Discord server.

Why are my Boxing Star Simulator codes not working?

Watch out when redeeming Boxing Star Simulator codes, as they may combine letters, numbers, and special characters that are hard to distinguish sometimes. That’s why we recommend copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it straight into the game to prevent typos. Also, if you run into an expired code, let us know so we can move it to the proper section of this guide.

How to get more free rewards in Boxing Star Simulator

Aside from redeeming Boxing Star Simulator codes for various freebies, you can earn more all around the gym. First, always check the Online Reward icon in the top-right corner of the screen and collect Wins, HP, and other valuable resources every few minutes. Also, above that icon, there is a free Spin button that you can use every 24 hours. Besides, the EVENT! tab can be helpful for more exclusive rewards. For other potential gifts, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above).

What is Boxing Star Simulator?

Boxing Star Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you work on improving your boxing skills through training and fighting against various NPCs or other players while unlocking new battle areas. Remember to obtain pets that will help you significantly in this experience and to use all the available codes that will provide you with boosts for faster progress. If you want to chase the top of the leaderboard, keep upgrading Strength and Attack as much as possible!

