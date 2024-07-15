Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) codes (July 2024)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI commonly known, is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile made specifically for that market.

It was released in June 2021 after India cracked down on Chinese apps, but it has pretty much the same content, plotlines, and mechanics as PUBG, just with a different name. Being different, though, does mean one thing—and that is that it has its own unique codes players can redeem for goodies.

All working BGMI codes

BGMI codes mainly give in-game currency that you can use to unlock items from the store, which is helpful if you don’t want to spend cash on the title. But most of the codes don’t remain active for long, so be sure to snag them up before they disappear.

There are currently no active codes for BGMI.

How to redeem BGMI codes

You need to go through a few steps to redeem any codes in BGMI, and it all starts here:

Head on over to the BGMI website to redeem your codes. Enter your Character ID and then code. Once you have filled everything on the form, click the Redeem button. When you next log in to the game, you should get any goodies.

Most codes are case-sensitive, so unless you put the code in as it appears, it might not work. Equally, most codes in-game expire after a while or can only be used by a certain number of people, so not every code always works.

