Cat Piece codes (November 2023)

Get the latest Cat Piece codes here and redeem them for freebies as fast as you can!

Cat Piece gives a unique spin on the One Piece universe, granting players cat powers! Become a rebellious pirate who sails to find cat fruit and train to become the strongest of all time while exploring the world with all of its secrets!

Cat Piece codes grant players useful rewards, supplying them with necessary goodies such as Diamonds and Stat Resets. In this article, players can check all currently active and expired codes for this game and learn how to redeem them in no time! Be sure to also check out our Z Piece codes article and claim more goodies in that One-Piece-inspired game as well!

All Cat Piece codes list

Active Cat Piece codes

Sorry —Redeem for 7 Diamonds and a Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for 7 Diamonds and a Stat Reset Sevenstatreset —Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Reset LOFIJIAN_IS_COOL —Redeem for 100 Diamonds

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds 7QSTATRESET —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset STATRESET7Q —Redeem for 7 Diamonds and a Stat Reset

—Redeem for 7 Diamonds and a Stat Reset 1V1UPDATESTATRESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset SEA2NEWISLANDSSTATRESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset NEWISLANDSSEA2STATRESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset UPDATE1.2STATRESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset CATPIECESTATRESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset PlsStatReset —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset STORYMODE —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset 70DSTATRESETCATPIECE —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset SpiderVerse —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset 7QuestInteractive —Redeem for SafeZone Protection

—Redeem for SafeZone Protection UPDATE1.12StatReset —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset StatResetPls —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset FreeStatReset —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset 1diamondplspls —Redeem for 1 Diamond

—Redeem for 1 Diamond MEOW —Redeem for Drop Chance Boost

—Redeem for Drop Chance Boost SUB2DEADLYKRZ —Redeem for 5M Geli

—Redeem for 5M Geli SUB2LOFIJIAN —Redeem for 5M Geli

—Redeem for 5M Geli 7QUESTSTUDIOYOUTUBE —Redeem for 5M Geli

—Redeem for 5M Geli CAT —Redeem for 5M GELI

—Redeem for 5M GELI CATPIECEMEOW —Redeem for 5M Geli

—Redeem for 5M Geli MEOWCAT —Redeem for 5M Geli

—Redeem for 5M Geli CATPIECERESETSTATS —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset UPDATE1 —Redeem for 5M Geli

—Redeem for 5M Geli DEADLY1 —Redeem for Geli

—Redeem for Geli UPDATE1.1STATRESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset catpiecesucks—Redeem for a Stat Reset and Geli

Expired Cat Piece Codes

UPDATEONESOON

VALENTINESFREEFRUIT

CATPIECECHAINSAWMAN

CATPIECECHRISTMAS!

CATPIECEFREEGORO!

XMASCATPIECE!

CANDYCANEUPDATE!

CATPIECEGIVEMEGOROPLS!

CATPIECEGIVEMEGOROV2!

HALLOWEENDRAGONV3!

DRAGONV3UPDATE!

TY1KSUBS!

DOUGHV2UPDATE!

THUNDERUPDATE!

QUAKEUPDATE!

ONEPIECEISREAL!

How to redeem Cat Piece codes

To redeem Cat Piece codes, follow the steps listed below:

Use these options to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Cat Piece in Roblox. Click on the Menu icon on the left side of the screen. Choose Codes to open the code redemption tab. Type in the code you want to use and press Redeem.

Where to find more Cat Piece codes

Do you want to research more on your own? We recommend tracking the game’s official social media pages for new updates. You can follow the developer’s X account (@Deadly_Krz) and subscribe to the studio’s YouTube channel (@7queststudio). Another great resource is the official Cat Piece Discord server.

Why are my Cat Piece codes not working?

If you try to redeem a Cat Piece code only to be met with the Code invalid or expired message, you might have typed it in incorrectly, and that’s okay—it can happen to everyone! You should always double-check the spelling if you enter codes manually because every letter matters, especially if the codes are case-sensitive.

Now, there might also be a possibility that the code has expired. Cat Piece codes are generally not permanent, and some expire quite fast. If you notice a code that is no longer valid but is still on our Working list, let us know, and we will make sure to update our lists.

How to get other rewards in Cat Piece

Cat Piece codes are great, but you can claim more freebies in this game using other methods. In this game, random fruits spawn every 10 minutes in the least expected places, so it’s best if you get a Fruit Nullifier to make sure you can get each drop! You can also win fruits on the Gacha Wheel or find them in Dungeons. If everything else fails, you can pay attention to the official socials we linked above for potential giveaways and special events.

What is Cat Piece?

Cat Piece is a Roblox RPG game based on the famous anime and manga One Piece. When players log into the game for the first time, they start at level 1 with zero skill stats. The game’s main objective is for you to beat up enemies and level up! Experience grants players skill points—the more you gather, the stronger you will be! You can also gather in-game currency to buy a ship and explore exotic islands while solving various quests and defeating dangerous Cat Thugs.

For more rewards in other Roblox favorites, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section, as we have a variety of free codes for Roblox games of different genres.