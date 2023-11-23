Cat Piece codes (November 2023)

Cat Piece gives a unique spin on the One Piece universe, granting players cat powers! Become a rebellious pirate who sails to find cat fruit and train to become the strongest of all time while exploring the world with all of its secrets!
Cat Piece codes grant players useful rewards, supplying them with necessary goodies such as Diamonds and Stat Resets. In this article, players can check all currently active and expired codes for this game and learn how to redeem them in no time! Be sure to also check out our Z Piece codes article and claim more goodies in that One-Piece-inspired game as well!
All Cat Piece codes list
Active Cat Piece codes
- Sorry—Redeem for 7 Diamonds and a Stat Reset (New)
- Sevenstatreset—Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)
- LOFIJIAN_IS_COOL—Redeem for 100 Diamonds
- 7QSTATRESET—Redeem for Stat Reset
- STATRESET7Q—Redeem for 7 Diamonds and a Stat Reset
- 1V1UPDATESTATRESET—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- SEA2NEWISLANDSSTATRESET—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- NEWISLANDSSEA2STATRESET—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- UPDATE1.2STATRESET—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- CATPIECESTATRESET—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- PlsStatReset—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- STORYMODE—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- 70DSTATRESETCATPIECE—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- SpiderVerse—Redeem for Stat Reset
- 7QuestInteractive—Redeem for SafeZone Protection
- UPDATE1.12StatReset—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- StatResetPls—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- FreeStatReset—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- 1diamondplspls—Redeem for 1 Diamond
- MEOW—Redeem for Drop Chance Boost
- SUB2DEADLYKRZ—Redeem for 5M Geli
- SUB2LOFIJIAN—Redeem for 5M Geli
- 7QUESTSTUDIOYOUTUBE—Redeem for 5M Geli
- CAT—Redeem for 5M GELI
- CATPIECEMEOW—Redeem for 5M Geli
- MEOWCAT—Redeem for 5M Geli
- CATPIECERESETSTATS—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- UPDATE1—Redeem for 5M Geli
- DEADLY1—Redeem for Geli
- UPDATE1.1STATRESET—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset
- catpiecesucks—Redeem for a Stat Reset and Geli
Expired Cat Piece Codes
- UPDATEONESOON
- VALENTINESFREEFRUIT
- CATPIECECHAINSAWMAN
- CATPIECECHRISTMAS!
- CATPIECEFREEGORO!
- XMASCATPIECE!
- CANDYCANEUPDATE!
- CATPIECEGIVEMEGOROPLS!
- CATPIECEGIVEMEGOROV2!
- HALLOWEENDRAGONV3!
- DRAGONV3UPDATE!
- TY1KSUBS!
- DOUGHV2UPDATE!
- THUNDERUPDATE!
- QUAKEUPDATE!
- ONEPIECEISREAL!
How to redeem Cat Piece codes
To redeem Cat Piece codes, follow the steps listed below:
- Launch Cat Piece in Roblox.
- Click on the Menu icon on the left side of the screen.
- Choose Codes to open the code redemption tab.
- Type in the code you want to use and press Redeem.
Where to find more Cat Piece codes
Our list of Cat Piece codes gets regularly updated, so make sure that you click on that little star in the upper-right corner of your browser (or hit CTRL + D) and bookmark this article!
Do you want to research more on your own? We recommend tracking the game’s official social media pages for new updates. You can follow the developer’s X account (@Deadly_Krz) and subscribe to the studio’s YouTube channel (@7queststudio). Another great resource is the official Cat Piece Discord server.
Why are my Cat Piece codes not working?
If you try to redeem a Cat Piece code only to be met with the Code invalid or expired message, you might have typed it in incorrectly, and that’s okay—it can happen to everyone! You should always double-check the spelling if you enter codes manually because every letter matters, especially if the codes are case-sensitive.
Now, there might also be a possibility that the code has expired. Cat Piece codes are generally not permanent, and some expire quite fast. If you notice a code that is no longer valid but is still on our Working list, let us know, and we will make sure to update our lists.
How to get other rewards in Cat Piece
Cat Piece codes are great, but you can claim more freebies in this game using other methods. In this game, random fruits spawn every 10 minutes in the least expected places, so it’s best if you get a Fruit Nullifier to make sure you can get each drop! You can also win fruits on the Gacha Wheel or find them in Dungeons. If everything else fails, you can pay attention to the official socials we linked above for potential giveaways and special events.
What is Cat Piece?
Cat Piece is a Roblox RPG game based on the famous anime and manga One Piece. When players log into the game for the first time, they start at level 1 with zero skill stats. The game’s main objective is for you to beat up enemies and level up! Experience grants players skill points—the more you gather, the stronger you will be! You can also gather in-game currency to buy a ship and explore exotic islands while solving various quests and defeating dangerous Cat Thugs.
