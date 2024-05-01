Will there be a CoD 2024 in-game reveal event?

For players who have been hunting for the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, the wait might finally be coming to a close with an in-game reveal event in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended Videos

In-game reveals are not completely new for CoD fans, who have enjoyed exciting announcements through massive events before. The MW2 Shadow Siege event, for example, featured a huge cooperative experience that saw all of the players in a Warzone match face off against a ton of AI as players attempted to retrieve chemical weapons from the hands of the enemy.

Even still, there are now whispers of an in-game reveal for the next Call of Duty that could shake up the community and the scene heading into the fall of 2024.

Is there a CoD 2024 in-game reveal event?

History repeats itself. Image via Activision

According to data miners, there is supposedly going to be an in-game reveal event for CoD 2024. These data miners claim the in-game reveal event will happen in “MW3 Season 3.5,” which has already started around the world. Thus, some players are speculating that the event could take place in the coming weeks following the debut of Season Three Reloaded on May 1. Others, however, believe the leak is likely pointing toward a reveal event later this year.

There have also been some leaks about the upcoming game potentially being called Black Ops Gulf War, as well as some rumors about the game having an open-world campaign akin to Far Cry, rather than the open-combat missions that MW3 featured during its storyline. Round-based Zombies is rumored to return with this next iteration, too. But overall, most of this information could end up being false or heavily changed over the course of the year.

CoD fans will have to wait for official confirmation of an in-game reveal event in 2024. This article will be updated with any new details as they become available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more