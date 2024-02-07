Each season in Call of Duty is full of new content, like maps, modes, and more for players across all modes to hop online and enjoy solo or with friends.

Recommended Videos

But the big draw for players everywhere each season is the battle pass. Each season, the pass is full of unlockable items like weapons, blueprints, emblems, operators, operator skins, and much more that players can rank up and earn over the course of each two-month season.

But in the case of Modern Warfare 3’s season two, there appears to be an issue with many players unable to unlock the battle pass even after purchasing it. Worse yet, the same issue is happening for the BlackCell battle pass, which includes a lot of extra goodies but also costs almost three times as much as the normal pass. That’s not good, especially for people who spend their hard-earned money on their CoD fix.

Here’s everything we know about MW3’s battle pass not working in season two.

MW3 battle pass and BlackCell not working

If your MW3 season two battle pass or BlackCell battle pass is not working, it seems like a server-side issue with CoD that’s causing a problem and not actually an issue for each individual player.

Thankfully for players, it appears as though the issue has been fixed as of 2:18pm CT on the launch day of season two, Feb. 7. If you’re still having issues with the battle pass or BlackCell not working or rewards not appearing, try resetting your PC or console and checking if the game has an update.

🛠️ #MW3 #Warzone



We've just released a fix for an issue preventing Steam players from equipping Season 2 BlackCell content after completing the purchase.https://t.co/kxok4oFYEm — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) February 7, 2024

Now that the issue has been addressed, though, the battle pass should work just fine. Season two’s pass includes Rick Grimes, two new guns (BP50 assault rifle and RAM-9 SMG), and many other cosmetic rewards.

The BlackCell pass includes even more, such as CoD Points, exclusive skins, and other exclusive rewards. Priced at $29.99, the bundle may be worth it for you if you find yourself playing CoD multiple times per week and easily finishing the battle pass each season.

Once the pass is available to you, try grinding out the fun Hordepoint mode in the Horde Hunt event, which adds zombies to multiplayer and even Warzone. Kill zombies, collect their bones, and enjoy the free loot.

MW3’s season two began on Feb. 7 and will likely end in the first week of April, at which point season three will begin.