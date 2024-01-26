Why is the Flex perk not working? Warzone players demand fix for inconsistent audio issues

Flex was designed to reduce combat noise and make it easier to hear enemy footsteps, but Warzone’s audio issues have prevented the perk from working properly.

Players can only use one tier-three perk at a time, and it’s not an easy decision. Ghost jumps off the page as a great option after the Dec. 14, 2023 update, as it hides operators from UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. High Alert also has plenty of fans, as the perk provides an alert when an enemy is looking in your direction.

If Flex ever gets fixed, it will be a top tier perk in Warzone. Image via Activision

Some players also lean toward using Birdseye, as it nullifies the Ghost perk’s effect and still reveals their location on UAVs. Flex doesn’t get much love, but it’s actually a useful perk if it actually worked correctly.

Flex perk reportedly not working in Warzone

“Every single game I’ve played tonight people have sprinted within 10 feet of me and I’ve gotten absolutely zero audio of their footsteps,” a frustrated community member claimed on Reddit. Players are supposed to hear enemy footsteps more easily with the perk equipped, and this play isn’t alone. There have been varying reports on whether or not the perk is completely broken or just more inconsistent than it should be.

“It definitely makes footsteps much clearer and allows you to hear them from further away,” a second user added. “But I agree that there are still scenarios where you just straight up can’t hear them for some reason.”

Audio issues have become a reccurring theme for Warzone, and the devs have already taken multiple stabs at addressing complaints. Most recently, the Season One Reloaded update reduced the volume of friendly slides, jumps, and lands so players can differentiate easily between friend or foe. The mid-season update also improved audio occlusion, meaning elements on the map can’t block audio as easily as before. Both changes should have theoretically improved Flex, but players still think the audio needs work.

“There’s so many sounds that override footsteps, this games audio prioritization is terrible,” a third commenter said.

In the Season One Reloaded blog, Raven Software promised more audio changes are on the way, but it’s unclear if a Flex fix is part of those plans.