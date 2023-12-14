A new update has gone live in Modern Warfare 3 today, bringing swift changes to the multiplayer and Zombies modes in what could be the final update before the developers go on holiday break.

The update is light on content or balancing but brings a bunch of bug fixes, while also making a pretty interesting change to one of Call of Duty’s most controversial perks in its history: Ghost.

Gotta move to keep Ghost going. Image via Activision

MW3 Dec. 14 patch notes

The patch notes say players using the Ghost T/V Camo gear in MW3 multiplayer “can now be stationary for two seconds before anti-radar effects are disabled.”

“Based on feedback, we’ve added a grace period to the movement requirement of Ghost T/V Camo,” Activision said. “With this change, players remain detectable by radar while not moving, but momentary pauses will no longer cause their position to be revealed.”

This should allow some flexibility for players to use the perk correctly as it’s been balanced to only work while moving. In the past, Ghost worked regardless of player movement, so this change is just further balancing to the gear.

Score limits for game modes with bigger player counts have now been adjusted, too. Twelve-vs-twelve playlists will now have a limit of 150, 10-vs-10 will now stop at 125, and small maps are also 125 all for Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed, allowing more time and score for players to hunt down kills.

If you’ve been unfortunate enough to run into a player somehow using a Ray Gun in multiplayer, that’s also been fixed. The patch makes it so that anyone exploiting the Zombies gun from an upcoming limited-time mode will now inflict self-damage whenever they fire it.

Elsewhere in the patch, Modern Warfare Zombies’ new Act Four has gotten a change. The “Escape: Defeat Gorm’gant” step of the Dead Signal mission will now have more Light Armored Zombies in an effort to provide an extra armor source for players.

To read the full patch notes, check out the official CoD website.