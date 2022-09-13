Why Dr Disrespect refuses to stop roasting CoD even though he plays it constantly

Dr Disrespect has a long history with the Call of Duty franchise, both as a player and as a level designer during the Advanced Warfare days.

However, the YouTube star has been unhappy with the series for several years.

He’s been particularly critical of Warzone, claiming it hit “rock bottom” and has become a “depressing” experience, which makes him think the sequel, Warzone 2, will fall short of the mark.

But the two-time said he doesn’t criticize the CoD franchise because he hates it. Quite the opposite, in fact. It comes from a place of love and a desire to see it back to glory.

“There are certain games that are always going to be dear to my heart,” he said. “Here’s the thing. If I’m not talking shit about your game in the most passionate way possible, it’s because I probably don’t really care about your game.”

Rather than beating around the bush by speaking in generic terms, Dr Disrespect referred to his CoD criticism as a prime example. The first-person shooter series still means a lot to him.

“When I’m sitting there and I’m ripping Call of Duty,” he explained.

The two-time continued: “I’m ripping them apart. I’m shredding them. It’s because I love Call of Duty and I just want it to be the best. A lot of people just don’t get that.”

Doc also used the NBA2K series as an example. Rather than shunning him because he’s been critical about it, he claims the developers collaborated with him because they “get” him and why he roasts their game.

However, the two time said Activision isn’t on the same wavelength. “You know who doesn’t get it right now? Activision. They don’t fucking get it. They used to. I think they’ve got some new people working over there or something.”

The reason he feels that way is because they didn’t invite him to the Call of Duty: Next event on Sep. 15. “To be not invited to the Next event. Are you kidding me?”