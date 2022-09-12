What time does Call of Duty: Next start?

The future of the entire Call of Duty franchise is about to be revealed.

Call of Duty: Next is a massive live stream event. Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile will all be on display on Sept. 15. The stream can be found on Call of Duty’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Here’s everything to expect during CoD Next, according to Activision:

What the imminent future of Call of Duty will look like, including many more details regarding Modern Warfare II, information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora).

A full Modern Warfare II Multiplayer reveal.

A multitude of your favorite streamers at the event, playing the games in real time.

[[REDACTED]] information and surprises!

A slew of top streamers will be livestreaming their gameplay from the event, as they will likely be showing off MW2’s multiplayer gameplay for the first time. Your favorite CoD streamer will probably be attending.

And here’s when to tune in for the event.

What time does CoD Next start?

Here’s when to tune in to CoD Next in multiple regions throughout the world:

Sept. 15 at 9:30am PT (Los Angeles, California)

Sept. 15 at 10:30am MT (Denver, Colorado)

Sept. 15 at 11:30am CT (Austin, Texas)

Sept. 15 at 12:30pm ET (New York, New York)

Sept. 15 at 5:30pm BST (London, England)

Sept. 15 at 6:30pm CEST (Berlin, Germany)

Sept. 15 at 10:30pm IST (Mumbai, India)

Sept. 16 at 1:30am JST (Tokyo, Japan)

Sept. 16 at 2:30am AEST (Australian Eastern time)

Sept. 16 at 4:30am NZST (Auckland, New Zealand)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases worldwide on Oct. 28 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.