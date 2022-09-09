Dr Disrespect confirms NBA2K23 collaboration is happening, leaks reveal unlockable cosmetics

Dr Disrespect is a huge basketball fan. In addition to being the two-time back-to-back 1993 to ’94 Blockbuster NBA JAM video games champion, he has also appeared courtside many times. So, when leaks emerged suggesting a collaboration between the popular YouTube star and NBA2K23 was happening, it seemed like a natural fit, and the excitement and hype started brewing.

After seeing the rumors, he took it up himself to chime in and confirm it was true. “Hearing a lot of rumors about the two-time,” he said on Sep. 8.

“Nevertheless, see you in-game tomorrow… literally!”

The YouTube maverick didn’t reveal the specific details. However, it wasn’t long before more leaks started cropping up that confirmed players would be able to unlock Dr Disrespect cosmetics.

They revealed the following collaboration items will be available as NBA2K23 MyCareer Season Prizes, along with their corresponding levels:

Dr Disrespect Black Steel Mullet + Headphones – Level 8

Dr Disrespect Prototypes – Level 20

Dr Disrespect SHowtime Vest – Level 32

If players unlock them all, they’ll be able to make their character look exactly like the two-time, although they’ll need to add the poisonous Ethiopian caterpillar (his mustache) themselves.

Dr Disrespect’s get-up isn’t the only content creator-related apparel that will appear in the game. 100 Thieves’ merchandise will be included, too, although no leaks showing them have emerged yet.

However, the violence, speed, and momentum that Dr Disrespect’s cosmetics will inspire in players is unparalleled. After all, it lets them mimic all six foot eight of him, along with his 37-inch vertical leap.

It’s not the only thing NBA fans in the Champions Club can look forward to. Doc teased a Nike shoe deal to rival Air Jordans in June, though it hasn’t been confirmed.