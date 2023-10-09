WhosImmortal reveals 5 guns that will help you dominate the Modern Warfare 3 beta

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s beta underway for PlayStation users, players are getting the feel of weapons and attachments. On Oct. 8, creator WhosImmortal shared his five favorite guns to use during the beta.

WhosImmortal’s best weapons to use in the beta are the MTZ-556, MCW, Striker, SVA-545, and Rival-9. He also goes over his class setup including equipment, perks, as well as attachments you can use for those weapons if you plan to try the game yourself.

Replicating these loadouts should be quite easy as long as you level up the weapons, since there are no tuning or aftermarket parts available in the beta.

The MTZ-556 has the highest fire rate in MW3 and with the right attachments, you can get it to work extremely well. The MCW is arguably one of the best guns in the beta with low recoil and high damage. Its old counterpart, the ACR was goated before and the new iteration seems to be following the predecessor’s footsteps.

According to WhosImmortal, Striker and Rival-9 are the best submachine guns and I can’t blame him for thinking that. They both made it to our list of the best MW3 beta guns, and it’s just nice to see the Striker back in the game.

A unique gun on the list is the SVA-545 which has the hyper burst feature. WhosImmortal recommends playing around that feature by tap-firing which may not be for everyone. I am not a fan of anything that shoots in bursts, so I’d either use the gun in full-auto or opt for something like the MCW.

The honorable mention goes to a new lethal in the game – Breacher Drone. I’ve seen players use it in multiple ways, from sending it up to a building or straight into the face of the enemy. Most importantly, it’s extremely effective and is more reliable instead of just blindly throwing Semtex.

Keep in mind that all of this can change when the game releases on Nov. 8. Battle Rage already received a massive nerf, so there’s no telling what the final meta will look like.

