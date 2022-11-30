Where to use the Weapons Repair Kit key in DMZ | Weapons Repair Kit loot location

In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to complete various missions, contracts, and world activities to earn cash. You will find several items while looting at different POIs in the Al Mazrah map, and keys are one of them. Keys are used to unlock buildings, restricted areas, and various toolboxes. Usually, these buildings have good loot and are surrounded by AI combatants. Each key corresponds to a specific lock on the map.

The Weapons Repair Kit is one of the toolboxes you’ll come across in DMZ, and this can be unlocked with its respective key. If you have a key for a particular building or item, then make sure to equip it in the backpack before queuing in for a game. After spawning on the map, visit the location and unlock the corresponding building or toolbox with the key.

Here’s how to unlock the Weapons Repair Kit in DMZ.

Where to find the Weapons Repair Kit in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Weapons Repair Kit is located in a cave located on the northern side of Sattiq Cave Complex POI. The surrounding area is packed with AI combatants. The rocky terrain in this region is an advantage, as players can take height quickly and start eliminating the AI. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the best entry point for this cave. If you spawn far from this area, find a vehicle and visit the Sattiq Cave Complex POI.

Inside the cave, there are several other AI combatants, with good weapons and body armor. We recommend players use a recon drone or a heartbeat sensor to locate these enemies before moving inside the cave. These AI combatants can throw grenades and can easily knock players down. Make sure to keep your distance while fighting the bots inside the cave.

Screengrab via Activision

Players might also find a UAV recon by eliminating some of the AI. Use it to spot AI combatants inside the cave and take them out. Once your team eliminates all the enemies in the area, move inside the cave. You’ll see a table on top of which there is a toolbox. This is the Weapons Repair Kit, and you can use the corresponding key to unlock it. Collect the loot inside the toolbox.

There are also several caches around the cave, and these have high-tier loot. It is ideal to carry a medium or large backpack to collect all the loot from this area. After looting everything, check your tactical map, and look for an extraction point. Remember, the Weapon Repair Kit key has three uses, so players can use it in different matches.