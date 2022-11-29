In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map and visit all the different POIs. Some of the buildings you come across will have restricted access and are locked. To unlock these buildings, you need the corresponding keys, and these can be found through different methods. Once you get a key for a specific building, head over to its location and unlock it to get the loot hidden inside.

The US Embassy is one of the locked buildings in DMZ, and players must find a key to get inside it. Keys are dropped by AI opponents and high-value targets and are also found in different loot caches. You can also get keys by eliminating enemy operators. These keys are stowed in backpacks and you can exfil with them to use in a different match. After getting the US Embassy key, you must locate this building and defeat the AI combatants to access the loot.

Here’s where to use the US Embassy key in DMZ.

How to get inside the US Embassy in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

The US Embassy building is located at the Al Mazrah City POI at sector F3 on the map. You can identify this building with the massive walled perimeter surrounding it. This perimeter has a few gaps, allowing players to sneak into the compound. Players can infiltrate the main building to explore the different floors or climb up the external ladder to reach the roof directly. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location.

The US Embassy is a heavily guarded area, which means you’ll find AI combatants all around this compound. If you have a key for the US Embassy and have spawned far from the location, we recommend taking a vehicle and visiting this area. Ideally, find a helicopter, fly it over to the Al Mazrah City POI, and land it on top of the US Embassy. You can eliminate the AI enemies roaming outside the building from the roof quickly. Once that’s done, players can use the US Embassy key to unlock the door on the roof.

Screengrab via Activision

Remember, the US Embassy key can be used three times, which means you can open three different doors in the building. We recommend starting with the roof first since you can make your way down easily. Use the second key to enter the main US Embassy building and visit all the floors to gather loot. Inside the building, you’ll come across heavily armored AI combatants, so it’s best to coordinate strategies with teammates beforehand.

Once you’ve cleared the main US Embassy building, move over to the structure by the tennis court. Players are likely to find different keys for locked buildings while looting inside the US Embassy. Players who have Modern Warfare 2 should be able to easily navigate around this compound since Embassy is available as a multiplayer map. After looting the entire compound, make sure to exit quickly and find an exfiltration point. Players will get all the loot only if they successfully exfil with all the items in their backpacks.