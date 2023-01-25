Where to use the AM International BC Key in DMZ

Al Mazrah is a DMZ map that Activision introduced with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This expansive map is brimming with points of interest wherein players can scavenge for loot or stage dramatic clashes with opposing players or squads. Despite the wide array of accessible areas, there are some locations and containers that are not immediately accessible to players.

While running around Al Mazrah slaying enemy AI and looting regular spaces, players may happen to pick up sporadically placed keys. These keys can unlock either entire rooms or chests in the corresponding location.

The AM International BC is one such location in Warzone 2. If you find yourself with the AM International BC key but have no idea where to go with it, this is what you need to do.

Where is the AM International BC in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Once players have acquired the AM International BC key, you will need to venture to southeastern portion of Al Mazrah, as the location is by the Al Malik Airport. The exact building is in the northern part of the airport and is pinpointed on the map below.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

After entering the airport, you will need to travel to the front desk and crouch to enter the baggage drop-off area. The bag your key unlocks will resemble a toolbox, which is hidden behind the conveyer belt.

Players should come well-equipped to find this toolbox, as the airport is typically swarming with hostile NPCs if no one else has cleared out the spot yet. While it is not as densely populated as the Al Said Shopping Center, you should still expect some heavy resistance.

As for the contents of the toolbox, the rewards vary as Warzone 2 randomly generates loot every time a container is opened. Usually, players will earn money which can be used to purchase weapons or other equipment.