Where to find the Crown Intel in the Ashika Power Plant in DMZ

In Warzone 2 DMZ, you can complete different faction missions for White Lotus, Legion, Black Mous, and Crown. These faction missions have specific objectives that you can complete on Ashika Island and the Al Mazrah map. At the start of your campaign in DMZ, you’ll only have Tier One missions from White Lotus.

After completing these, you’ll gain access to Crown and Legion faction missions. One of the Legion Tier One missions requires you to find Crown Intel, and you need to know where to visit to get this item.

Muddy Waters is a Legion Tier One mission with three objectives that you must complete on the Ashika Island map. The objectives require you to visit different areas on this map, and you need to fight through AI forces at these locations. Completing this mission rewards you 10,000 XP, and the X12 Maniples blueprint. The Muddy Waters mission won’t be available right away, and you must complete five Legion Tier One missions to unlock it.

Here’s how to find Crown Intel in the Ashika Power Plant in DMZ.

How to get Crown Intel in Ashika Power Plant in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

Before matchmaking for a DMZ game, make sure to select the Muddy Waters mission, and queue into the Ashika Island map. The Ashika Power Plant is a stronghold located at the central part of the Ashika Island map. You’ll find this stronghold northwest of the Tsuki Castle POI, check the white circle on the image above to see its exact location.

Remember, the Ashika Power Plant is a heavily fortified area, and you will come across numerous AI combatants at this spot. These AI forces wear body armor and carry weapons with multiple attachments.

We recommend coordinating with your teammates before infiltrating this DMZ stronghold, and clearing one floor at a time while making your way up.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Crown Intel is located on the second floor at the Ashika Power Plant stronghold. You can take the stairs, or the ladder on the left-hand side of the room to reach the second floor quickly. Once you are on the second floor, look behind the computer desk to find the Crown Intel. The exact location is shown in the image above.

How to complete Muddy Water Faction Mission in DMZ

The Muddy Waters faction mission has three objectives, and each of them is listed below.

Find and extract the Shadow Company USB Stick from the Ashika Island Beach Club observatory deck

Find and extract Ashika Island Intel from the underground Waterway

Find and extract the Crown Intel from Ashika Power Plant

Keep in mind you need to successfully extract from the map with all three items in your backpack to complete this DMZ mission quickly.