In Call of Duty DMZ, you can explore the Ashika Island and Al Mazrah map to complete different missions for the four factions: White Lotus, Legion, Black Mous, and Crown. At the start of DMZ, you’ll only get to complete tier one missions for White Lotus. Completing these unlock tier two for White Lotus and tier one for Legion.

One of the Legion missions requires you to search the Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory. You need to visit the location and extract the Shadow Company USB stick. This is quite a tricky mission as it requires you to search underwater. Naturally, you need to know exactly where to go, and how to get the USB stick safely to progress in this faction mission.

Here’s where to find the Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory in DMZ.

How to find and extract Shadow Company USB stick from Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory in DMZ

The Muddy Waters Legion faction mission has three objectives to complete. All of them can be completed on Ashika Island, but you’ll need to move around the map to get all the necessary items. You need to visit areas like the Beach Club Observatory, underground Waterways, and Ashika Power Plant to get intel. The first item you need to find is a USB stick that belongs to the Shadow Company. This one is found on the Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Beach Club POI is located on the southwestern side of the map, and you’ll find several AI combatants patrolling this area. After reaching this POI, you need to visit the observatory deck, a small clubhouse on the southern beach. Check the yellow circle on the map image for the exact location of the clubhouse.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

Once you are on the deck, jump into the water, and you will find a green light flickering on the underground portion of the clubhouse. You need to enter it through the mirror on the right-hand side of this green light, as highlighted in the image above. If the mirror is not broken, you can punch it multiple times to break it and enter the room.

Screengrab via Activision

Inside the underground area, there is a toolbox in the left-hand corner of the room. Swim towards it and unlock it to find the Shadow Company USB stick. Stow this item in your backpack, and swim back up to the surface. Remember, you can drown easily, so we recommend swimming back and forth from the surface repeatedly if your character is out of breath. You can also break the other windows for moving in and out of the room easily, or ask your teammates to help you recover the USB stick.