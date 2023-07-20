Substantial Findings is one of the more difficult tier three missions to come out of the Warzone 2 DMZ season four update. This Black Mous mission requires you to locate two Dead Drops, two submarines, and exfil successfully.

This is a challenging Call of Duty mission that will require you to travel across both Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, all in one deployment. Though one of the harder missions to complete, it is much easier if you know exactly where to go. If you are running through Substantial Findings in DMZ, this is what you will need to do.

Al Sharim Dead Drop Location in DMZ

Your first step in completing Substantial Findings in DMZ will be to find the Al Sharim Dead Drop location. The Al Sharim Pass can be found near the center of the map. Approach this area with caution, as there are tons of hostile NPCs around. The exact position of the Dead Drop location can be seen below.

The Al Sharim Pass will be heavily defended. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can identify the Dead Drop location as a dumpster with an outline. Once you find it, simply press the corresponding button and put the Tracking Device in your inventory.

Hafid Port Submarine Location in DMZ

Once you have acquired the tracking device from the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop, it is time to find the first submarine. Getting to Hafid Port from Al Sharim Pass can be a lengthy journey, so I recommend hopping into an armored vehicle in order to make your journey faster while avoiding the most amount of risk.

Unlike the submarine in the Ashika Island Waterways, this submarine will be on land. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Above is the exact location of the Hafid Port Submarine. While you might suspect the submarine would be submerged in water, it is actually in a warehouse in the northern zone. Once you have located the submarine, climb on top and plant the tracking device.

After the tracker is planted, you will need to exfil to Ashika Island to continue your run in the same deployment.

Town Center Dead Drop Location in DMZ

Once you are off Al Mazrah, you will next need to locate the Town Center Dead Drop in order to find the next tracking device. Town Center can be found in the northwest portion of Ashika Island, just south of Oganikku Farms.

Town Center Dead Drop can be found in the northern part of the zone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Dead Drop can be found behind a building in the northern part of Town Center. Use the image above for reference. Unlike the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop, this area is not swarming with enemies, though your next location will be dense with hostile NPCs.

Ashika Island Submarine Location in DMZ

To finish off the Substantial Findings mission, you will need to plant your last tracking device on the submarine on Ashika Island. The submarine will be found in the Ashika Island Waterways. I got to this location by going through an underground cave by Tsuki Castle.

After you descend into the cave, be prepared to face significant resistance. The submarine itself will be guarded by several heavy enemies. I was able to clear out this area fairly easily with a few friends, but if you are going at it alone, I recommend taking things slow and steady. If you fall here, you’ll need to start the entire process again. Once you clear the area, get on top of the submarine and plant the final tracking device.

