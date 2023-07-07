How to complete Sample Platter in DMZ

If you’re a Warzone 2 DMZ player looking to complete the Sample Platter mission, you’ve come to the right place. This Tier Two mission for the Crown Faction requires you to get six kills, each with a firearm from a different weapon category. It was pretty easy in my experience, but I have some pointers that will make it even easier for solo and team players.

What are the objectives of the Sample Platter DMZ mission?

Your task is to kill a bot enemy with six different weapon classes in one deployment. There are ten weapon classes in total, but since melee weapons don’t count for the challenge, you’ll need to pick six of the following nine:

Assault Rifle

Battle Rifle

Handgun

Launcher

Light Machine Gun

Marksman Rifle

Shotgun

Sniper Rifle

Submachine Gun

How to complete the Sample Platter DMZ mission solo

If you want to complete the mission solo, make sure you have at least a medium backpack to carry three guns. I recommend bringing a Battle Rifle, Handgun, and Sniper Rifle. They’re not as common as the others, so having them on hand means you won’t have to find them.

Once you’re in a DMZ match, get at least one kill with each of the weapons then replace them with weapons from other classes found on bots and in supply crates. I found AI soldiers generally carry Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, and Submachine Guns, so I grabbed the first three I could find.

How to complete the Sample Platter DMZ mission as a team

If you have a friend to team up with, the mission becomes a lot easier. Both of you can carry three different weapon classes into the deployment, meaning you’ll already have six. All you need to do is swap them each time you get a kill with one.

Rinse and repeat in the match and you’ll finish this mission in no time.

