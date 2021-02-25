Where are the zombies located in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War received their season two patches earlier today, introducing tweaks, changes, and new content to freshen up the gameplay experience.

Black Ops Cold War will also be free until March 4 to celebrate the arrival of the new Zombies mode, Outbreak. It looks like the Zombie mode won't be the only place where players will get to experience an outbreak, however, since players discovered traces of zombies in Verdansk after the patch went live.

There's a new point of interest (POI) located in the middle of "City of Verdansk Port" and the "Zordaya Prison Complex," also known as the gulag. The location's name is Shipwreck and it's essentially a cargo ship that sailed into the open seas in 1984 with precious loot. Due to circumstances, the ship was lost at sea and never heard of until it crashed onto the shores of Verdansk.

You'll find the zombies inside the Shipwreck in Warzone.

Shipwreck/Vodianoy's location - Screengrab via Activision

The Shipwreck, Vodianoy, may look small on the map, but it's a massive cargo ship. There are multiple levels, each filled with enough loot for squads. If you've watched the season two trailer, however, your eyes will naturally be on the prize.

There was a locked chest highlighted in the trailer and you'll need to get the yellow access card in Vodianoy to unlock it. Players who've been into bunkers will be familiar with the process. Unlike other objectives that require a keycard, there isn't any randomness involved in the Shipwreck. You'll need to kill 40 zombies to receive the yellow access card. These zombies only spawn in the ship, so you'll need to get inside to start your progress.

Where to find the locked chest in the Shipwreck/Voidanoy in Warzone

Once you get the yellow access card after killing 40 zombies, you'll want to make your way to the destroyed deck. Take the stairs that are further back in the room and keep moving until you see a room filled with yellow barrels. Navigate to the far left corner of that room and you should notice a door there. Enter from that door and you'll see the yellow crate at the end of a corridor.

You'll be able to unlock it with the yellow access card. Anyone can pick up the yellow access card once the zombie challenge is activated, though. This means that a third party can watch you from afar and try to get the card after you've done all the hard work. Considering the landmark is new, most players will be landing there. This will increase the overall competition surrounding the landmark, meaning it may be a decent idea to visit it first in the Plunder mode.

What's inside the locked chest at the Shipwreck in Warzone?

Based on the findings of players, it looks like there aren't any Easter eggs hidden inside the locked chest. The chest is filled with valuable loot, like legendary and epic weapons. If you're opening the chest in the Plunder mode, chances are you'll also get a handful of cash alongside a cash deposit balloon.

The zombies are exclusive to the Shipwreck area for now. Though Activision hasn't revealed more details about the Outbreak event, the name suggests that these zombies might start appearing in the other parts of the island as the season progresses.

Perhaps the new bunkers that also went live with the patch may be storing information regarding the map and the event's future.

