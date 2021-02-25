Season 2’s Call of Duty: Warzone update patch notes are here

Here's what's new and different in the battle royale.

Season two has arrived in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, bringing a bunch of new content, but also some tweaks and changes.

While Black Ops Cold War will be the star of the show as the newer Call of Duty game, Warzone is still hugely popular, so many players will be interested in what's different with the season two update.

In the patch notes, Raven revealed changes such as updates to the descriptions of Black Ops Cold War attachments, an issue that was plaguing the new guns since they were added in December. Their stats should now be reflected properly.

Two new points of interest were added to Verdansk in the update, including Shipwreck and Missile Silos. Shipwreck is the Vodianoy, a doomed cargo tanker that has ran aground west of Prison, and Missile Silos are hidden underneath the map in three different areas.

Loot spawns have been updated, too, to include the new weapons added in season two: the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC10 submachine gun. Both can be found as ground loot.

There was more in the update, including bug fixes and new playlists, so check out the full list of patch notes below:

Playlist update

Adding: Plunder – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme



Removing: Plunder – Blood Money Quads Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads



Gameplay

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated... and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG

Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time

Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after season ends and during future seasons

Warzone Intel Missions have been removed

Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR

Events

Outbreak Free Trial (Feb. 25 to March 4) Celebrate the launch of Season Two with free access to a brand-new Zombies experience known as Outbreak, action-packed Multiplayer maps (including the new map Apocalypse), and more in Black Ops Cold War from February 25 to March 4. Onslaught is also available to PlayStation owners during this access period as well.



(Feb. 25 to March 4) Outbreak Challenge Event (Feb. 25 to March 11) Earn Charms, Stickers, Emblems, Calling Cards, and Weapon Blueprints by completing challenges in Warzone and in Black Ops Cold War's Outbreak mode. This event can be viewed within the main Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer, and Zombies menus. Need an introduction to Outbreak in Black Ops Cold War Zombies so you can claim all the items from this Challenge Event? Check out the following blogs: Zombies Experience Intel: Outbreak Overview Zombies Meta Update

(Feb. 25 to March 11)

2XP + 2WXP weekend

Starting on Feb 26, all players get Double XP and Double Weapon XP all weekend long in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to celebrate the kickoff of Season Two! Gain twice as much progress toward your next Prestige and max out those weapons through 10AM PT March 1. PlayStation players also get an extra 24 hours of 2XP and 2WXP starting Feb 25.

Modes

Rebirth Resurgence Extreme (Launch Week) Up to 99 players will drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge. Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.



Exfiltration (In Season) In this mode, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for their squad. To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.



Map - Points of interest

Shipwreck The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.



Missile Silos A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments: Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park



Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations: Subway Stadium Garage Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11



Weapons

Increased bullet velocity of the Tactical Rifle Charlie



New Weapons added: FARA 83 - AR Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 15 LC10 - SMG Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 31 Machete - Melee Unlocked via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle



added: New Weapon Unlock Challenges added: Groza – AR Mac-10 – SMG

Reactive Blueprints added: The Reactive property lets Operators display their skill in real-time by evolving their weapon’s appearance with kills during a match. For example, the “Vulture Exo” pulsates a green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon. As an Operator earns kills, this energy shifts from blue to orange and eventually red, signifying how much of a hot hand they have in the match.



added: Cold War attachments have been updated - pros, cons and stat bar values now more accurately reflect their functionality The following attachments have also had their functionality adjusted: Bruiser Grip Before: Melee Quickness After: Movement Speed, Hip Fire Accuracy Mounted Flashlight Before: Enemy Reveal Distance After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed Tiger Team Spotlight Before: Enemy Reveal Distance After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed

General fixes