How Plunder mode works in Call of Duty: Warzone

Before the battle royale genre went mainstream, tactical shooters reigned supreme on the market. Battle royale matches tend to be more hectic compared to round-based game modes, mostly because there’s so much on the line compared to losing a single round. One death means you’re out if you don’t have a squadmate with you, and that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

While experienced players will find ways to survive until the late game, heading back to the main menu after landing on the ground may take away from your gaming experience. Call of Duty: Warzone hit the shelves with just the solution for fans who’d still like to have a more forgiving battle royale experience. Instead of trying to be the last person standing on the map, you’ll need to collect the most amount of cash to win in Plunder. But the task can be more challenging than it looks.

The game mode has its own set of rules and a bunch of mechanics you’ll need to know to rise above the rest when you queue for a plunder match.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Plunder game mode in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The basics of Plunder in Call of Duty: Warzone

During a Plunder match, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for any extra cash. A Plunder match will last 30 minutes, and the team that reaches $1 million cash will be declared the winner. If no team succeeds at collecting $1 million cash, the squad with the most amount will win.

In cases where a team collects the maximum amount of cash before the timer ticks out, an overtime/bonus phase will begin. During this stage of the game, all the squads’ cash income will double, and the team that deposited the $1 million cash will need to defend their top spot.

Being able to create custom loadouts is another key aspect that separates Plunder from battle royale since you won’t need to waste any time looting. You’ll be able to hit the ground with your favorite loadout, and you can switch to another one if you die. There isn’t Gulag in Plunder, so you’ll instantly respawn and drop from the sky when you get knocked out.

How and where to find cash in Plunder on Call of Duty: Warzone

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

Though you’ll have many opportunities to capture cash from enemy teams during the later stages of a Plunder match, you should always prioritize a strong start from the get-go. Supply Boxes should be on your radar through early, mid, and late game. Not only will you be increasing your cash supply, you’ll also be improving the overall cash-flow in the match.

This means that even if you die and lose your hard-earned cash, you’ll have a chance to get some revenge and take back your cash, then some more. Alongside simply looting cash off Supply Boxes, you’ll want to complete as many contracts as possible. You can kick off these in-game missions by collecting yellow-glowing items in a Plunder match. These contracts may ask you to take out a specific player, complete a recon mission, or go on a scavenger hunt.

Image via Infinity Ward

While following the above methods will let you earn cash almost by the book, you can also go against the flow and entirely focus on eliminating other players. Most aggressive players will let the others do the looting for them, only to take the looting players out to collect their cash for themselves.

The players who are carrying the most amount of cash will also be marked on the map, so you can easily set up a game plan around those who have a bull’s eye on their back. You won’t be the only player with this mindset, however, meaning you can find yourself in various gunfights while you’re making your way to the prized target.

If you successfully take out the player with the most cash and collect their loot, you’ll become the very thing you swore to destroy. You’ll likely get marked on the map due to your new stacks of cash. While leaving the area as soon as possible will be a solid choice, you can also stay where you are to stand your ground.

Image via Infinity Ward

These are the primary cash sources in a regular Plunder game, but you’ll have an additional way of collecting cash when a match goes into overtime or the bonus round. A Plunder match enters the bonus stage when a team gathers more than $1 million cash, and attack helicopters will start surrounding the map. Taking down these choppers rewards players with respectable amounts of cash.

Despite sounding easy on paper, these attack helicopters will be out to get you, turning taking them down into a challenging task. Make sure to have enough cover when you’re attempting to take down choppers. Once you start shooting at a helicopter, you’ll also be giving away your position to other players. A decent strategy will be having a dedicated scout to observe around while the rest of your squad tries to take down a chopper.

How to deposit cash in Plunder on Call of Duty: Warzone

You didn’t think running around with thousands of dollars would be safe, right? Collecting $1 million will be the goal of all the squads in the Plunder game, and you may need to think about ways to preserve your wealth if you’re marked on the map. Depositing cash will prevent you from dropping it in case of your death, meaning your efforts won’t go to waste due to a minor error.

Image via Infinity Ward

There are a couple of ways you can deposit your cash, and you’ll need to pay close attention to your surroundings since you’ll be a sitting duck for anyone who may have eyes on you. The most common and fastest way of depositing cash is the Cash Deposit Balloons. You can find them inside supply boxes, and they’ll carry up to $150,000 in total. Alternatively, you’ll also be able to purchase these balloons from buy stations.

Buy stations are a lot more spread around the map in the Plunder mode. Alongside purchasing deposit balloons, you’ll also be able to acquire Armor Plates, Self-Revive Kits, and more utility items that can help you turn the tides in a gunfight. Considering you won’t be able to scout your surroundings when you’re using a buy station, you should get one of your squadmates to go with you. You can take turns and gather all the materials you need from the buy station.

Image via Infinity Ward

If you’re looking at more considerable sums of money, you’ll need to resort to Cash Deposit Helipads. These will unlock automatically when you or your squad collects more than $300,000 cash. Helipads will be visible to you as piggy bank icons on the map, and there won’t be an upper limit on how much money you can deposit while using the helipads.

Helipads are located at the same locations for all squads, making them important points of interest around the map. You’ll need to coordinate with squadmates to assure your cash’s safety and to prevent another squad from claiming your hard-earned money.

Depositing cash won’t change the game’s win conditions since it’s just a way of safekeeping your money. If you deposit $250,000 cash and go on to collect $750,000, you’ll still win the game since your accumulated cash will be $1 million. Depositing regularly will grant you more room for error as you’ll be dropping considerably less cash upon death. It’ll also make it more difficult for enemy squads to challenge your lead because you’ll essentially be deleting money off the map after every deposition.