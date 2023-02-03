When will the Birdseye perk return to Warzone 2?

One of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s most popular perks was recently taken out of the game, leaving players who used it confused as to why and what exactly happened.

Perks are part of any good loadout in Warzone 2, offering players better abilities and chances at survival in battle royale. Birdseye has been a favorite since the CoD title launched in Nov. 2022, but it’s not currently in the game right now. And many players are wondering when (and even if) it’s coming back.

On Jan. 30, Birdseye was disabled and removed from all perk packages in Warzone 2. But here’s all you need to know about the perk and when it’s coming back into battle royale.

When is Birdseye coming back in Warzone 2?

Raven Software did not give a date for when players can expect Birdseye to return to the game, instead saying it “has been disabled in Battle Royale until further notice while we balance it for future implementation into customizable Perk Packages.”

Warzone 2 launched in November without giving players the ability to customize their own perks. Instead, players choose from a pool of premade perk packages in an effort to keep things balanced. But Birdseye’s strength was anything but that.

📢 The Birdseye Perk has been disabled in Battle Royale until further notice while we balance it for future implementation into customizable Perk Packages. Stay tuned. 🦅https://t.co/ADQ8BMOpdA #Warzone2 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 30, 2023

In Warzone 2, Birdseye reveals the direction enemy players are facing on UAV and radar pings, and the perk also works whenever any player in the lobby uses a UAV, meaning that teams don’t even need to get their own UAV to use Birdseye’s advantages.

For Raven to come out and disable the perk and admit that it needs work, it was definitely a bit overpowered. There’s a card on the Warzone 2 Trello board documenting the disabling of the perk, and players can follow along with its progress there. It’s currently listed under “Issues.”

Birdseye, an Ultimate perk in Warzone 2, was replaced by Survivor in the Recon perk package. Survivor pings enemies, but only when that enemy downs you. It also allows you to get revived faster by friendly teammates.

Season two of Warzone 2 on Feb. 15 will introduce customizable perk packages, allowing players to choose which group of perks they want to use in a loadout. That’s most likely the earliest Birdseye could return, but it may be way later until a suitable balance point is found.