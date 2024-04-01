When will CoD MW3 go on sale?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s official price tag is $70. While this might not be ideal for gamers on a budget, the game often goes on sale, offering a significant discount. By waiting for these sales, you can enjoy the same game at a fraction of the cost, making it a more budget-friendly option.

My Call of Duty and MW3 experiences are deeply intertwined with my friends. Whenever new content was released, we would all flock back to MW3. This is why I was particularly keen on buying MW3 at a discount.

Does MW3 ever go on sale?

Let’s make a deal. Image via Activision.

Yes, MW3 and other Call of Duty games do go on sale. These sales occur at regular intervals throughout the year, giving you multiple opportunities to buy MW3 at a discounted rate.

If you’re unsure about purchasing MW3, take advantage of the free trial periods. These opportunities allow everyone to play MW3 for free over a weekend, giving you a chance to experience the game before committing to a purchase.

Will MW3 go on sale soon?

Wait for it… Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 usually goes on sale during holiday periods and seasonal sales. For example, the most popular months for discounts are November, December, February, March, and June. During these months, MW3 might go on sale alongside many other titles. If one of these months are approaching, there’s a decent chance MW3 might go on a sale soon.

The decrease in MW3’s price tag during sales also depends on the time of year. The game’s price tag may receive a minor discount during a December Winter sale, which takes place right after a CoD release.

As a CoD game matures in its lifecycle, it’s likely to receive more generous discounts, especially during Summer sales. If you’re looking to buy MW3 at a discount, I recommend keeping up with your gaming platforms sales. Each sale event might be a chance to get MW3 for a lower price since Activision can always decide to put the game on sale depending on its performance.

Considering the level of enjoyment you can get from a CoD title, buying MW3 on sale can make it even more worth it.

