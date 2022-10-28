With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more.

There is currently limited content available for the game outside of the Call of Duty Endowment package and the Vault Edition add-on. Aside from these extras, players will have to grind through the levels to unlock added camos or emblems for their loadouts. For extra content, however, players will have to wait a few weeks after the game’s official launch. As announced by Infinity Ward, the first season will begin on Nov. 16 and will come equipped with the season one battle pass.

Launch is just the beginning…



📈 Oct 28 – Nov 15 | Level up during the #MWII Pre-Season



💥 Nov 16 | Season 01 drops including #Warzone2 with DMZ and BR modes + a returning #MWII fan-favorite map and Spec Ops updates



🧩 Dec 14 | All-new mode 'Raids' launches pic.twitter.com/qtyARFkVsz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

For players who purchased the Vault Edition of MW2, the season one battle pass will already be unlocked for them. The $30 addition to the game gave players not only exclusive operator skins and blueprints but the battle pass as well. Also included in the Vault Edition of MW2 are 50 battle pass tier skips, giving players a huge head start to the season. PlayStation players also get added tier skips simply for buying the game on that console: a total of 25 tier skips for purchasing the battle pass, five of which are added on as a PlayStation exclusive.

After the first season releases, Infinity Ward will continue to release seasons throughout the year. These seasons may feature new maps, weapons, and operators as the game goes on. Since MW2 could be the main Call of Duty title for the next two years, there should be plenty of seasons to come in the future.