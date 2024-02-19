Category:
What is the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3?

New grenades in MW3 don't quite come as advertised.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 05:33 pm
Afghan MW3
Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games has introduced a new store bundle, the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack, that pays homage to Modern Warfare 3 season two’s theme.

MW3 and Warzone season two puts the spotlight on zombies. Fittingly, the devs added popular The Walking Dead characters like Michonne and Rick Grimes as Operator skins, zombie power-up abilities on Fortune’s Keep, and a limited-time-event on the returning Resurgence map that tasked teams with preventing an undead infestation. Continuing that trend, the devs also added a new store bundle loaded with undead-themed items.

What is the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3?

MW3 Zombies following a soldier.
Season two revolves around undead content. Image via Activision

The Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack is a MW3 store bundle that can be purchased for 500 CoD Points, which is equivalent to $4.99 Here is everything included in the pack:

  • “Pulverizer” Frag Grenade equipment skin
  • “Flesh Grenade” Flash Grenade equipment skin
  • “KABOOMBIE” large decal
  • “Home Engineering” weapon sticker

The Pulverizer Frag Grenade uses a unique blow-up animation with cartoonish smoke and a new sound effect. However, the animation is a one-for-one copy of the Wumpa Crash Bandicoot Frag Grenade skin that was originally added in Modern Warfare 2. As for the Flesh Grenade, it’s an ordinary flash grenade with no special animation or sound effects—it’s only defining feature is its fresh external design.

Players won’t need to fork out too much if they want to add these fancy season two grenades to their MW3 collections, but re-used assets and no new effects might not be exactly what was originally anticipated at first glance.

The Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack is now live in the MW3 store.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.