Warzone zombie power-ups explained: Zarkour, Undead Sight, and more

Warzone season two introduced seven limited-time zombie power-ups that each boast a special ability, such as infinite tactical sprint, reduced buy-station items, and more.

Raven Software has developed a pattern of adding special abilities to Warzone that coincide with the season’s theme or corresponding crossover event. For example, WZ2 season four, which arrived in July 2023, introduced Temp V Field Upgrades that gave operators superpowers, like an electric shockwave, laser vision, or teleporting.

This next Warzone season follows a zombie theme and introduces a crossover with The Walking Dead. In the event’s spirit, the update also added several zombie power-ups to the battle royale, with each sticking around for a limited time.

What are zombie power-ups in Warzone?

Zombie power-ups are a new addition to Warzone. Image via Activision.

In addition to the perks players equip, these new zombie power-ups in season two grant an additional ability. These limited-time power-ups can be found anywhere across the map in caches or from eliminating enemies. These power-ups are marked by the same iconic green light as the power-ups from CoD Zombies.

All 7 Warzone Zombie power-up effects

Most of these abilities are self-explanatory, but Zarkour and Undead Sight are bound to stir up controversy. The ability to sprint around the map infinitely with 25 percent faster movement speed will inevitably frustrate a player who’s killed by an operator with the skill.

Meanwhile, Undead Sight granting red highlights for enemies will likely make it a nightmare to escape opposing Warzone teams.

Here are all seven abilities in Warzone season two:

Double Points: 60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers).

60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers). Full Armor: Instant buff. Fills your active Armor slots on pickup.

Instant buff. Fills your active Armor slots on pickup. Max Ammo: Instant buff. Fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup.

Instant buff. Fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup. Fire Sale: 90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time.

90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time. Looting Spree: 60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item.

60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item. Zarkour: 60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 25 percent, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage.

60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 25 percent, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage. Undead Sight: 45-second duration. Operators or AI enemies within the range of your vision are highlighted red and friendly squadmates are blue. Tracker footsteps are active.

Activision also noted that Warzone players should expect several powerup durations to be adjusted during the season, based on community feedback after they go live.