What is Alternate Ammo in MW3?

This didn't have to be a puzzle.
Published: Mar 9, 2024 08:00 pm
A screenshot of the MW3 limited time mode, Vortex, where players can use a Ray Gun.
Image via Activision

The past few iterations of Call of Duty have expanded heavily on weapon customization to the point where you can even select what types of ammunition you can use with your guns, each possessing its own advantages and drawbacks.

Several challenges and daily quests require you to earn kills with alternate ammo. When it was time for me to use Alternate Ammunition to get operator kills, I first had to narrow down my options in the ammunition department.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alternate Ammo in MW3.

What are Alternate Ammo kills in MW3?

A CoD player aiming down the scope of the gun, looking at a garage roof that used to have a pizza on it.
This ammo type better start the count. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Alternate Ammo kills in MW3 refer to takedowns players get by using an ammunition attachment. This means that you won’t be able to progress through alternate ammo challenges by using the default ammunition type of your preferred weapon.

How to get Alternate Ammo kills in MW3

To get Alternate Ammo kills in MW3, you should first equip an alternative ammo type to your weapon in the Gunsmith. Check all the available options under the Ammunition type and choose one of the unlocked ones for the recommended challenge weapon.

While discussing the alternative ammo challenges on Reddit, some MW3 fans reported achieving success with the underbarrel launcher and the Flamethrower. If the associated challenge doesn’t seem to be progressing under any circumstances, continue changing attachments and ammo type until you see results. On rare occasions, there could be bugged challenges, requiring players to try out a few different combinations until the quest starts registering progress.

In addition, weeklies, multiplayer camo challenges, and Zombies camo challenges in MW3 may require players to use specific attachments or ammo types.

